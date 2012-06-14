US gas futures higher ahead of weekly storage data

* Front month rebounds from 6-week spot chart low * Mostly mild weather on tap in six to 10-day outlook * Traders expect healthy build to bloated inventories * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 1 percent early Thursday in a rebound from their lowest level in six weeks despite expectations for a healthy weekly build to already bloated inventories. While weather across much of the nation remained moderate and the tropical front was quiet, traders said prices staged a technical recovery on short-covering after posting the six-week low in overnight dealings. Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 74 billion cubic feet when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks gained an adjusted 72 bcf in the same week last year and on average over the past five years have gained 88 bcf for that week. Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.215 per million British thermal units in early trading, up 3 cents, or just over 1 percent. The contract slid as low as $2.168 in electronic trading, the lowest price for a front month since late April. Futures hit a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 in mid-May, but traders said the big rise removed gas from favor over coal for power generation. But since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April, nearby futures are still up 17 percent on signs that record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switched from coal to gas. INVENTORIES BLOATED Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic gas inventories rose 62 bcf to 2.877 trillion cubic feet. The build was above Reuters poll expectations for a 56 bcf gain, but it was still below average for an eighth time in nine weeks. The inventory build trimmed the surplus to last year to 713 bcf, or 33 percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year average, to 687 bcf, or 31 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds, pulling the surplus to last year down 20 percent from late March highs. But with stocks still at record highs for this time of year, there are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. The EIA on Tuesday said it expected storage to climb to a new record high of 4.015 tcf by the end of October. PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT The EIA also on Tuesday trimmed its estimates for domestic natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012. Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows, prompting some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, was expected to rise 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks and the lowest level in nearly 13 years. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing record supplies. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several producers seemed to be taking a modest toll on gas production, but analysts say cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day were not enough to significantly reduce supplies. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for much of the eastern half of the nation, normal readings in Florida, Texas and much of the mid-Continent and below-normal readings along the West Coast and in the Northwest. Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 10,300 megawatts, or 10 percent, on Thursday, up from 9,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,400 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)