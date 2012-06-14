FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natural gas surges 14 pct, biggest gain since 2009
June 14, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natural gas surges 14 pct, biggest gain since 2009

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Front month spikes more than 14 pct after light EIA build
    * Warmer outlook for late this week, next week lends support
    * Record inventories, high production still a concern for
bulls
    * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

 (Releads, adds analyst quotes, updates with closing prices)	
    By Joe Silha	
    NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures
surged 14 percent o n T hursday, their biggest one-day gain in
nearly three years, as a smaller than expected build in
inventories forced traders to reassess their fears of an
unprecedented supply glut later this summer.	
    After U.S. government data suggested that demand for gas had
been much stronger than analysts had anticipated last week,
prices blasted through key technical resistance at the 40-day
moving average in a day of frenetic trade that recalled the
market's wildest days of the past decade.	
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 31 cents, or 14.2 percent, at $2.495 per
million British thermal units after climbing to a two-week high
of $2.504. Exchange-wide volume of some 650,000 lots was the
heaviest since record highs in January.	
    The rally was triggered by a relatively small surprise in
Energy Information Administration data, which showed domestic
gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944
trillion cubic feet, less than the five-year average for the
week. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 74 bcf draw.	
    But analysts said the implications of the shortfall in
supply were far-reaching, suggesting that many traders were
habitually underestimating the number of power plants that were
opting to burn gas rather than coal -- a fuel-switching trend
that has flummoxed dealers since the beginning of the year.	
    "The main problem has been getting the demand-side of the
equation correct. Electric power is the sector that competes
with storage injections," said BNP Paribas analyst Teri
Viswanath. "Supply doesn't have the same volatility as demand
without major maintenance or storm disruptions."	
    In nine of the past 10 weeks, domestic gas stocks have
increased by less than the seasonal norm, raising expectations
that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable
levels in the 22 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.	
    Thursday's modest build was all the more surprising given
relatively mild weather so far, which has curbed power demand
for air-conditioning. Power output last week was down 10.2
percent from a year ago, according to industry data.	
    With few signs of broad-based heat on the horizon to stoke
demand, some traders remain skeptical of the upside.	
    "The summer plot isn't written. July and August are expected
to be cooler than last year. Consider today an adjustment, not
the bears' last hurrah," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax
Saunders said in a report.	
    	
    UNCERTAINTY AND VOLATILITY	
    The supply-demand balance for gas has tightened this year as
a slump in prices to 10-year lows prompted some producers to
trim output, while some electric utilities opted to use gas
instead of pricier coal to generate power.	
    Lagging data on gas output has also make it difficult to peg
just how much producers have cut supply, heightening uncertainty
in the market and fuelling a degree of volatility that has been
absent for most of the past two years, with prices steady or
sliding due to a boom in production of cheap shale gas.	
    Thursday's rise was the biggest one-day gain for the front
month, excluding roll gains from contract expirations, since
September 2009, when it notched a 15.1 percent rise.	
    "We've seen lower production, and on the demand side, we've
seen a lot more baseload power generation affecting the storage
number," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy.	
    Gas prices have swung wildly this year, sinking to a 10-year
low of $1.90 in April after a mild winter left a huge amount of
gas in inventory. Then in May, prices shot up to a 3-1/2-month
high of $2.76 amid signs of tightening.	
    Technical traders said Thursday's strong close above the
40-day moving average at $2.361 could trigger more buying.	
    	
    STORAGE STILL AT RECORD	
    The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 5 bcf
to 708 bcf, or 32 percent above the same week in 2011. It also
sliced 21 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average,
reducing the total to 666 bcf, or 29 percent.    	
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 	
    But concerns remain that the storage glut will drive prices
lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories stand at
72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of
capacity.	
    The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.	
    The EIA said on Tuesday it expected gas storage to climb to
a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October, just shy of the
government's 4.1 tcf estimate of capacity.	
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 47 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 90
bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf.	
	
    PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING	
    Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed
rig count fell to 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks and the
lowest in nearly 13 years. 	
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )    	
    A 40-percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has raised expectations that producers are finally
getting serious about slowing record supplies, although many
analysts say that total curbs of about 1 bcf per day are not
nearly enough to reduce supplies significantly.	
    On Tuesday, the EIA trimmed its estimates for growth of
domestic natural gas production this year to 3.4 percent, while
demand will grow by 4.1 percent.    	
	
 (Editing by Dale Hudson and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
