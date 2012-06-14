FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas futures rise 7 pct on EIA storage data
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 14, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures rise 7 pct on EIA storage data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures rose further early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 74 bcf gain.

At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 16.5 cents, or more than 7 percent, at $2.35 per million British thermal units after sliding to a six-week low of $2.168 in overnight trade.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading around $2.21. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)

