UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down after Thursday surge

* Front month slips after 14 pct spike on Thursday * Warmer Northeast, Midwest outlook next week limits downside * Record storage, high production still a concern for bulls (Adds quote, spread data, Baker Hughes rig data; updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended slightly lower on Friday as investors took profits after a 14 percent spike the previous session, but warmer Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts for next week helped limit the downside. The front-month price on Thursday shot above technical resistance at the 40-day moving average after a government report showed a smaller-than-expected weekly inventory build. On Friday, front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 2.8 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $2.467 per million British thermal units after climbing early to a fresh two-week high of $2.557. Excluding roll gains from contract expirations, Thursday's rise was the biggest daily percentage gain for the front month since it rose 15.1 percent in September 2009. For the week, the nearby contract settled lower in three out of five sessions but still gained 7.3 percent. Front-month spreads to winter months were little changed on the day after narrowing sharply after Thursday's spike. The December premium to July ended at 70.4 cents, up 0.1 cent from Thursday but still well below its peak this year of 86.1 cents set in mid-April. "The GFS (weather model) runs project thick cooling demand over the next two weeks. Again, that layers in some potential for additional upside," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet, well below the five-year average for that week and smaller than analysts' forecasts of a 74 bcf build. The modest gain was all the more surprising given relatively mild weather last week that drove power output down 10.2 percent from the same week a year ago, according to industry data. Lagging storage builds -- gains have matched or fallen below the seasonal norm in eight of the last nine weeks -- may be forcing traders to reassess concerns about a supply glut this year driven by record high production and a mild winter that left a record amount of gas in inventory. While the warmer outlook for next week could support prices, some traders remain skeptical of the upside with few signs of broad, sustained heat on the horizon to stoke demand. After a warm week next week in the Northeast and Midwest, private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures east of the Mississippi to moderate to more seasonal levels. MORE VOLATILITY The supply-demand balance for gas has tightened this year and caused more volatility in prices. Demand has been particularly difficult to peg this year after prices slid to 10-year lows and prompted a number of power plants to burn gas rather than pricier coal to generate power. Cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use from chemical and fertilizer manufacturers, while shrinking profit margins for producers have prompted some to curtail output. Gas prices have swung wildly this year, sinking to a 10-year low of $1.90 in April after a mild winter left way too much gas in storage. Then in May, prices shot up to a 3-1/2-month high of $2.76 as utility fuel switching tightened the overall balance. STORAGE STILL AT RECORD The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 5 bcf to 708 bcf, or 32 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 21 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 666 bcf, or 29 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But concerns remain that the storage glut could drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories are still at record highs for this time, already at 72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. The EIA said on Tuesday it expected gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 47 bcf to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 90 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf. PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by three to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest in nearly 13 years when there were 561 gas rigs operating. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 40-percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about slowing record supplies, although many analysts say that total cuts estimated at about 1 bcf per day are not nearly enough to reduce supplies significantly. On Tuesday, the EIA trimmed its estimates for growth of domestic natural gas production this year to 3.4 percent, while demand will grow by 4.1 percent. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)