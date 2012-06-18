FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas futures climb 6 pct on weather, storage
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 18, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures climb 6 pct on weather, storage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rallied sharply on Monday, driven by forecasts for strong heat in the Northeast and Midwest this week that should stir more air-conditioning demand and expectations for another supportive weekly report on inventories.

At 11:52 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 14.6 cents, or near 6 percent, at a three-week high of $2.613 per million British thermal units.

Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson

