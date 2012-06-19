FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Profit-taking drives US natgas futures to lower close
#Financials
June 19, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-Profit-taking drives US natgas futures to lower close

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Front month hits four-week high on heat, then slips
    * More moderate temperatures expected in Northeast, Midwest
    * Record storage, high production still concerns for bulls
    * Estimates for another light storage build limit downside
    * Coming Up: Reuters natural gas inventory poll Wednesday

 (Adds quote, spread data; updates with closing prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Tuesday as milder regional weather forecasts for later
this week and next week prompted some investors to take profits
after the front contract hit a four-week high overnight.
    Strong heat this week in the Northeast and Midwest helped
drive gas prices up more than 20 percent in the previous three
sessions. Expectations for more below-average weekly inventory
builds also backed some of the recent gains.
    While the chart picture turned more positive on that run-up,
technical traders said the market was due for a profit-taking
pullback, noting the recent rally had pushed the relative
strength index into overbought territory near 70 percent.
    "There was buying momentum yesterday on the heat and on last
week's storage report, but we sold off today on profit-taking,"
said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL Hencorp Futures.
    Most traders did not expect much downside in the near term
with heat this week likely to stir decent air conditioning
demand and Thursday's weekly inventory report expected to show
another relatively light stock build.
    Front-month gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange
ended down 9 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $2.545 per million
British thermal units after climbing to a four-week high of
$2.671. The nearby contract gained 6.8 percent on Monday.
    Weakness in the front contract widened the spreads to winter
months, with the December premium to July ending at 66.7 cents,
up 4.3 cents from Monday but still nearly 23 percent below its
peak this year of 86.1 cents set in mid-April.
    AccuWeather.com expects temperatures from New York to
Chicago to top 90 degrees Fahrenheit this week, which should 
force homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioning.
    That will boost gas demand for power generation and also
limit the amount of gas added to inventories, which are already
at record highs for this time of the year.
    Sub-$2 gas prices this spring prompted many utilities to
switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation, which has
been a big factor in boosting demand for gas this year.
    But some traders cautioned that if prices rise much further,
they will reach levels that will slow or even reverse fuel
switching to gas from coal by electric utilities.
    "Swings in prices have really moved the coal-to-gas
switching needle. With prices above $2.50, we could lose
incremental switching," Stefan Revielle, commodity analyst at
Credit Suisse, told Reuters.
     
    LIGHT BUILDS EXPECTED, STOCKS STILL AT RECORD
    Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed
gas inventories for the week ended June 8 rose by 67 billion
cubic feet to 2.944 trillion, well below average for that week
and smaller than analysts' forecasts of a 74 bcf build.
    Weekly storage builds have matched or trailed the seasonal
norm in eight of the last nine weeks as low gas prices prompted
some utilities to switch off coal-fired units in favor of gas.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    Traders and analysts expect the surplus to shrink again in
Thursday's storage report. Injection estimates range from 60 bcf
to 70 bcf, with most in the low 60s. Stocks rose an adjusted 90
bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average
increase for that week is 87 bcf.
    The 20-percent drop in the inventory surplus relative to
last year has prompted some market watchers to reassess concerns
about the supply glut caused by record high production and a
huge inventory surplus left after a mild winter.
    But others, noting the surplus to last year is still big at
708 bcf, or 32 percent, remain concerned that the overhang could
drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.
    Inventories remain at record highs for this time, already 72
percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until
mid-August. Producing-region stocks are at 82 percent of
capacity.
    The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to
climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.

    DEMAND PICKS UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS
    Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit
10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted some utilities to use more
gas-fired generators to produce power.
    While EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a
record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year, it
sees demand, driven by strong gains in the electric power
sector, rising 4.1 percent. 
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by three to 562, its seventh drop in eight
weeks and the lowest since September 1999 when there were 561
gas rigs operating.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )    
    A 40-percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has raised expectations that producers are finally
getting serious about curbing record supplies. 
    But the producer shift in focus away from dry gas to
higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces
plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after
processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)

