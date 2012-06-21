FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gas futures little changed ahead of storage data
June 21, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

US gas futures little changed ahead of storage data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Front month slips from four-week high
    * Hotter weather still on tap in six to 10-day outlooks
    * Traders expect relatively light weekly storage build
    * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were
little changed to slightly higher early Thursday, as hot weather
lingered in consuming regions in the Northeast, boosting air
conditioning demand.
    In addition, coal to gas switching was likely to lead to
another lighter-than-average weekly inventory build this week.
    A recent trend has storage builds falling below average for
the past eight out of nine weeks, which has kept traders
cautious.
    Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration will show a build of about 64
billion cubic feet when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m.
EDT, a Reuters poll showed, versus last year's adjusted build of
90 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf.
 
    Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.518 per million British
thermal units in early trading, up 0.1 cent.
    On Wednesday the contract rose as high as $2.679, the
highest mark for a front month contract since the 3-1/2-month
high of $2.759 in mid-May. But that jump was said to reduce the
appeal of gas over coal for power generation. 
    Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April,
nearby futures are up about 32 percent on signs that record
production was finally slowing and demand picking up as more
electric utilities switched from coal to gas.
    
    LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD
    Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic gas
inventories rose by 67 bcf to 2.944 trillion cubic feet.
 
    Lagging stock builds this spring matched or fell below
seasonal norms in eight out of the past nine weeks, raising
expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more
manageable levels in the 22 weeks left before winter withdrawals
begin.
    But stocks are still 32 percent above the same week in 2011
and 29 percent above the five-year average.    
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    Concerns remain that the storage glut will drive prices
lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories stand at
72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of
capacity.
    The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
    The EIA last week said it expected gas storage to climb to a
record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.
            
    PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT
    Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit
10-year lows, prompting some electric utilities to switch from
coal to cheaper gas for power generation.
    EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record
high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But
demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power
sector, was expected to rise 4.1 percent. 
    Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the
lowest level in nearly 13 years. 
    (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has raised expectations that producers were finally
getting serious about slowing record supplies. 
    The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output.
    
    MORE FUNDAMENTALS
    The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for most of
the nation, with below-normal readings along the West Coast and
in much of the Northeast.
    Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,900
megawatts, or 9 percent, on Thursday, down from 10,600 MW out a
year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of just 6,100 MW.
 
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring a
low-pressure system over the south-central Gulf of Mexico with a
30 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
 

 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)

