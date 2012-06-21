UPDATE 3-US natgas futures trim gains, still end up on stocks data

* Front month trims gains after 5 pct run up on EIA report * Warm weather this week also lends support * Northeast, Midwest heat seen moderating next week * Record inventories, high production also limit upside * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Adds quote, spread data, storm data; updates closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures trimmed early gains but still ended higher on Thursday after the government reported a weekly inventory build slightly below market expectations. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 62 billion cubic feet to 3.006 trillion cubic feet. The build fell just short of a Reuters poll estimate of 64 bcf and came in well below last year's gain of 90 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 6.5 cents, or 2.6 percent, at $2.582 per million British thermal units after climbing to an intraday high of $2.638 shortly after the EIA report. Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT, the front month was trading in the $2.55 area. The contract hit a four-week high of $2.679 on Wednesday. Strength in the front contract narrowed spreads to winter months for the first time in three sessions, with the December premium to July ending at 66.2 cents, down 4.5 cents from Wednesday and 23 percent below its peak this year of 86.1 cents set in mid-April. "Today's EIA report was bullish from the perspective that the injection was below the consensus level and bullish when compared to last year and the five-year average for the same week," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said. Signs that record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation have helped underpin prices this spring. Strong utility demand for gas has pared inventory builds to below average for eight straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year down 23 percent from late-March highs. But many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting stocks are still well above last year and the five-year average and offer a huge cushion that can help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring a low-pressure system over the south-central Gulf of Mexico, with a 50 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours. Most early computer runs show the system heading west toward the northern Mexican coast. In addition, traders noted that record heat this week was expected to moderate next week and slow overall demand. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to moderate to near normal late this week and next week, with highs slipping from 90 degrees F to the 70s and low 80s. Some traders also cautioned that if prices rise much further, toward the $3 area, they will reach levels that will slow or reverse fuel switching by electric utilities. RECORD STORAGE Lagging stock builds this spring have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 21 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 28 bcf to 680 bcf, or 29 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 25 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 641 bcf, or 27 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Inventories remain at record highs for this time, topping the 3 tcf mark at the earliest ever, according to weekly and monthly EIA data going back more than 35 years. Total storage is already 73 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 83 percent of capacity. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 435 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generators to produce power. But gas production was still flowing at near record high levels. Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest in nearly 13 years. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 40-percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about curbing record supplies. But the producer shift in focus away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. While EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year, it sees demand, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, rising 4.1 percent. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by M.D. Golan)