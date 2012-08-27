U.S. natgas futures up 1 pct as Isaac shuts production

* Front month still well below recent 7-1/2-month high * Warm weather also tap for consuming regions * Storm Isaac expected to move toward Louisiana coast * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 1 percent early Monday, lifted by revised storm tracks that moved Tropical Storm Isaac toward offshore Gulf of Mexico gas production, shutting in some platforms over the weekend. Isaac, expected to make landfall early Wednesday on either the Mississippi or Louisiana Gulf Coast, had forced the closure of the huge Independence Hub gas production platform in the Gulf, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day. On Saturday, natural gas output already shut was pegged at 371 million cubic feet per day, according to government statistics. Strong nuclear power plant outages and forecasts for more above normal temperatures were also helping to support prices. But most traders still expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.738 per mmBtu, up 3.6 cents, or about 1 percent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday again called for above-normal temperatures across much of the nation, with below-normal readings only on the West Coast. On the nuclear front, total outages were about 7,800 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity on Monday, down from about 8,700 MW out on Friday, up from 6,600 MW out a year-ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 4,900 MW. STORAGE STILL BLOATED Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose the previous week by 47 billion cubic feet to 3.308 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Despite the build coming in above weekly expectations for a 38-bcf gain, it was below both last year's rise of 66 bcf and a five-year average gain of 53 bcf for that week, a 17th straight week storage builds have fallen below seasonal norms. The build trimmed the surplus to last year to 423 bcf, or 15 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also cut the excess versus the five-year average to 357 bcf, or 12 percent. While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf above a year earlier, has been cut in half, storage remains at record highs for this time of year. At 81 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until the third week of September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows this autumn if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 49 bcf to 62 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 62 bcf. DRILLING RIGS EDGE UP FROM 13-YEAR LOW The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, rising two from the previous week's 13-year low to 486, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count rose for only the sixth time this year. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)