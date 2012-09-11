FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas futures up near 7 pct on storage, technicals
September 11, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures up near 7 pct on storage, technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures spiked nearly 7 percent in late trading on Tuesday on technical buying and expectations for another light weekly inventory build on Thursday.

The gains occurred despite moderating U.S. weather forecasts that should slow demand for air conditioning.

At about 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 19.2 cents, or 6.8 percent, at $3.004 per million British thermal units, the first time it was above the $3 level in five weeks. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

