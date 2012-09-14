US natgas futures slip 3 pct early, autumn weather weighs

* Milder weather on tap for consuming regions * Upcoming inventory builds should regain momentum * Nuclear power plant outages could limit losses * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid nearly 3 percent early on Friday, pressured by forecasts for milder autumn weather that should curb demand and lead to increased storage builds in the coming weeks. Traders said high nuclear power plant outages could help limit losses, but most expect prices to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which gas tends to lose much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.952 per mmBtu, down 8.5 cents, or nearly 3 percent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest level since December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for below-normal temperatures for most of the mid-Continent stretching into the East, and above-normal readings in the West Coast and in parts of New England and Florida. On the nuclear front, outages totaled 10,100 megawatts, or 10 percent of U.S. capacity, on Friday, up from 9,100 MW on Thursday, 7,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 8,000 MW. The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday said Hurricane Isaac caused "considerable disruption" but little damage to natural gas processing plants along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast when the storm came ashore three weeks ago. ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY STORAGE BUILD Isaac shut-in production also led to another light weekly inventory build. The EIA on Thursday said domestic gas inventories rose last week by just 27 billion cubic feet to 3.429 trillion cubic feet. While some traders viewed the build as neutral, noting it was in line with the Reuters poll estimates for a 28 bcf gain, many noted it was well below last year's gain of 80 bcf the five-year average increase for that week of 72 bcf. Lingering production cuts from Isaac and strong air-conditioning demand last week slowed the injection. It was the 19th time in the last 20 weeks that the build fell short of the seasonal norm. While record heat this summer helped cut a huge storage surplus to last year by more than 60 percent from its late-March peak near 900 bcf, traders noted that stocks are already 81 percent full, according to EIA's revised 4.239 tcf estimate of storage capacity. Stocks remain 11 percent above the same week in 2011 and 9 percent above the five-year average level, offering a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or more supply disruptions from storms. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 40 bcf to 71 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 73 bcf. DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes gas drilling report to be released later Friday. Data last week showed the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by 21 to a 13-year low of 452. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count was down for the 14th time in 16 weeks. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. So far, however, there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)