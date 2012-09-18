FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 18, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down for 4th day, front leads the way

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Weakness in front futures widens spreads to winter
    * Storage builds seen picking up sharply in coming weeks
    * Record inventories, production also weigh on sentiment
    * Coming up: Reuters natgas storage poll on Wednesday

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, spread data,
adds analyst comments)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the
front-month contract leading the slide as forecasts for mild
U.S. weather for the next two weeks dimmed prospects for demand.
    Traders said fading summer heat and record- or
near-record-high storage and production should keep pressuring
gas prices, at least until cooler temperatures stir up some
heating demand.    
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 9.2 cents, or 3.2 percent, at $2.773 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.755 and
$2.916. Deferred months held better, mostly losing 1-3 cents.
    The nearby contract has slid more than 9 percent in four
sessions, after hitting a five-week high of $3.07 last week.
    "The noon (computer) model runs looked pretty mild through
the first week of October. The weather is way too mild, it
doesn't matter how much nuclear generation is out," said Aaron
Calder, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston. 
    Gas demand from electric utilities generally gets a boost
when nuclear plants are down for maintenance or other reasons,
and nuclear outages are running well above year-ago levels. But
traders said overall power loads have slowed as milder
late-summer weather reduces air-conditioning need.
    
    In addition, Central Appalachian coal prices this week
traded down to their lowest levels in more than two years,
sinking to the equivalent of just above $2. 
    That has stirred concerns that some utilities that have been
burning cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal.
Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer,
could force more gas into a well-supplied market.
    Relative weakness up front widened spreads to winter months
for a fifth day, with the January futures premium to October
gaining 6.8 cents, or 12.3 percent, to close at 62.0 cents, its
widest in more than a month. That spread settled last Tuesday at
45.8 cents, its narrowest since late June 2011.

    HUGE STORAGE SURPLUS
    Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm in
19 of the last 20 weeks, but that was expected to change soon.
    Injection estimates for Thursday's U.S. Energy Information
Administration report range from 62 billion to 73 billion cubic
feet, with most in the mid-60s. Stocks rose an adjusted 89 bcf
during the same week last year, while the five-year average
increase for that week s 73 bcf.
    While record heat this summer helped trim a huge storage
surplus to last year by more than 60 percent from its late-March
peak near 900 bcf, traders noted that autumn injections are now
poised to pick up as weather demand fades.
    EIA data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for
the week ended Sept. 7 climbed to 3.429 trillion cubic feet,
still a record high for this time of year. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    At 81 percent full, stocks are hovering at levels not
normally reached until the first week of October and still offer
a huge cushion that can help offset any spikes in demand or Gulf
Coast supply disruptions from storms. 
    Concerns remain that the inventory overhang will pressure
prices this autumn if storage caverns fill to near capacity and
back more natural gas onto the market.
 
    RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH 
    While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has fallen in
15 of the last 17 weeks to a 13-year low, traders say there is
little evidence so far that output is slowing. 
    The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the
last 11 months - the count is down 52 percent since peaking at
936 in October - has fed expectations that producers were
getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    Dry gas drilling has been largely uneconomical at current
prices, but the gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquid wells is likely to keep gas production at a
record high for a second straight year.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration last week said it
expected marketed gas production in 2012 to hit a record for a
second straight year, climbing 4 percent from 2011 levels to
68.86 bcf per day.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim
Marshall and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
