#Financials
September 19, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures off for 5th day, weather slows demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Mild weather in consuming regions slows demand
    * Storage builds seen picking up sharply in coming weeks
    * Record inventories, production also weigh on sentiment
    * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage reports Thursday

 (Releads, updates prices, adds analyst comment, spread data)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground on Wednesday for a fifth straight session as concerns
about mild U.S. weather forecasts and slowing demand more than
offset early technical buying after a string of recent losses.
    With summer heat winding down and inventories and production
still running at or near record highs for this time of year, few
traders expect much upside in prices, at least until cooler
temperatures stir more heating demand.
    "The market is eyeing the shoulder season and the likelihood
of higher storage builds in coming weeks. The weather is not
cold enough yet to spur heating demand," said Eric Bickel,
analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 1.1 cents at $2.762 per million British
thermal units after trading between $2.737 and $2.855. The
nearby contract has lost 9.8 percent in the last five sessions,
its biggest five-day decline in 3-1/2 months.
    Relative weakness up front widened spreads to winter months
for a sixth day, with the January futures premium to October
inching up 0.6 cent to close at 62.6 cents, its widest in six
weeks. That spread has shot up about 37 percent since settling
at 45.8 cents early last week, its narrowest since June 2011.
    Technical traders noted prices bounced early from an
oversold condition following a 9.5 percent slide in the previous
four sessions, but concerns about fading weather demand brought
out the sellers.
    Nuclear plant outages, running well above year-ago levels,
usually give gas demand from electric utilities a boost, but
traders said overall power loads have slowed as milder
late-summer weather curtails air-conditioning use.
 
    "This is no-load type of weather, so nuclear outages are not
a big driver right now," Summit Energy's Bickel said.
    In addition, Central Appalachian coal prices this week have
traded at their lowest in more than two years, sinking to the
gas price equivalent of just above $2 per mmBtu. 
    That has stirred concerns that some utilities that have been
burning cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal.
Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer,
could force more gas into a well-supplied market. 
        
    STORAGE BUILDS PICKING UP
    Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm in
19 of the last 20 weeks, but that was expected to change soon.
    Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect inventories to
have gained 64 billion cubic feet in Thursday's U.S. Energy
Information Administration storage report. 
    Stocks rose an adjusted 89 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 73 bcf.
    While record heat this summer helped trim a huge storage
surplus to last year by more than 60 percent from its late-March
peak near 900 bcf, traders noted that autumn injections are now
poised to pick up as weather demand fades.
    EIA data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for
the week ended Sept. 7 climbed to 3.429 trillion cubic feet,
still a record high for this time of year. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    At 81 percent full, stocks are hovering at levels not
normally reached until the first week of October and still offer
a huge cushion that can help offset any spikes in demand or Gulf
Coast supply disruptions from storms. 
    Concerns remain that the inventory overhang will pressure
prices this autumn if storage caverns fill to near capacity and
back more natural gas onto the market.
 
    RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH 
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a nearly steady decline
for the last 11 months, with the gas-directed rig count falling
to a 13-year low, but so far output shows few signs of slowing.
    While pure gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    The EIA expects marketed gas production in 2012 to hit a
record for a second straight year, climbing 4 percent from 2011
levels to 68.86 bcf per day.

 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Jim
Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
