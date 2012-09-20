FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up, first gain in 6 sessions
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up, first gain in 6 sessions

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* EIA natgas build just above expectations but below average
    * Prices struggle to hold gains in face of mild autumn
weather
    * Storage builds seen picking up in coming weeks
    * Record inventories, production also limit upside
    * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

 (Releads, updates prices, adds analyst comment, technicals)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended higher on Thursday for the first time in six
sessions, backed by technical buying and short covering, despite
concerns about mild U.S. weather forecasts and slowing demand.
    Most traders viewed Thursday's 67 billion cubic feet weekly
inventory build as neutral, noting it was above the Reuters poll
estimate of 64 bcf but below last year's gain of 89 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 73 bcf.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total gas inventories climbed last week to 3.496 trillion cubic
feet, still a record high for this time of year. 
    "We had a decent slide, and I think today was just a little
technical rebound," said Kyle Cooper, managing partner at IAF
Advisors in Houston.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 3.5 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $2.797 per
million British thermal units after seesawing between $2.767 and
$2.821 after the report.
    Cooper said prices seemed trapped in a range between $2.70
and $3, noting the absolute level of storage may be bearish but
the inventory surplus continues to dwindle at a decent pace.
    Front-month gas had been in a steady downtrend for the last
week as air conditioning demand tapered off, shedding nearly 10
percent in the previous five sessions in its biggest five-day
decline in 3-1/2 months.
    But technical traders noted that futures-only open interest,
the number of long or shorts outstanding, has dropped 45,000
lots, or 4 percent, in the last four losing sessions, indicating
long liquidation, not new selling, may be driving the downside.
    Most traders expect any upside in prices to be difficult to
sustain until cooler temperatures stir more heating load,
particularly with summer heat winding down and production also
running at or near record highs.
    While nuclear plant outages remain well above year-ago and
could give gas demand from electric utilities a boost, traders
said overall power loads have slowed with milder temperatures,
partly offsetting the need to replace any temporary loss in
generation. 
    In addition, Central Appalachian coal prices this week are
hovering near two-year lows, sinking to the gas price equivalent
of just above $2 per mmBtu. 
    That has stirred concerns that some utilities that have been
burning cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal.
Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer,
could force more gas into a well-supplied market.     
    Most analysts agree gas prices need to stay well below $3
this autumn in order to underpin switching demand.
    AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to vary on either side of
normal for the next two weeks. Traders said readings in the high
60s or low 70s Fahrenheit were not likely to generate much load.
    
    STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP, SURPLUS SHRINKS
    The weekly build cut the surplus relative to last year by 22
bcf to 320 bcf, or 10 percent above the same week in 2011. It
also shaved 6 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average,
reducing that surplus to 278 bcf, or 9 percent.     
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)     
    Record heat this summer has kept weekly storage builds below
the seasonal norm in 20 of the last 21 weeks and helped trim a
huge storage surplus to last year by more about 64 percent from
its late-March peak near 900 bcf.
    But total stocks are hovering at a level not normally
reached until the second week of October, offering a huge
cushion that can help offset any spikes in demand or Gulf Coast
supply disruptions from storms.
    Traders noted that autumn injections are now poised to pick
up as weather loads fade, with early injection estimates for
next week's EIA report ranging from 72 bcf to 83 bcf versus a
year-earlier build of 104 bcf and the five-year average increase
for the week of 76 bcf.           
    Concerns remain that the inventory overhang will pressure
prices this autumn if storage caverns fill to near capacity and
back more natural gas into a well-supplied market.

    RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH 
    Traders also were awaiting the next Baker Hughes drilling
rig report on Friday.
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a nearly steady decline
for the last 11 months, with the gas-directed rig count falling
to a 13-year low, but so far output shows few signs of slowing.
    While pure gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    The EIA expects marketed gas production in 2012 to hit a
record for a second straight year, climbing 4 percent from 2011
levels to 68.86 bcf per day.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)
 (joe.silha@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6071; Reuters
Messaging: joe.silha.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.