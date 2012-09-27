FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US natgas futures hold gains despite big EIA storage build
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 27, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

US natgas futures hold gains despite big EIA storage build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held
gains early Thursday, with the front-month contract still
trading near its high for the year despite a government report
that showed a weekly inventory build above market expectations.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 80 billion
cubic feet to 3.576 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 76 bcf gain. 
    At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), front-month gas futures 
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 5.6 cents, or nearly
2 percent, at $3.271 per million British thermal units after
climbing earlier to a new 2012 high of $3.287.
    Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 
a.m., the front month was trading in the $3.265 area.    
    
    

 (Reporting By Joe Silha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.