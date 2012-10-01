FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up near 5 pct, front to 2012 high
October 1, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up near 5 pct, front to 2012 high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Front month hits highest mark since early December 2011
    * Cool Northeast, Midwest forecasts back recent gains
    * Concerns grow that gas becoming less competitive with coal

 (Releads, adds analyst quote, technicals, spread data, updates
prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Monday for the fifth straight day, with Northeast and
Midwest forecasts calling for cool weather for later this week
and next week driving the front  contract to a new high for the
year.
    But despite prospects for early heating load, many traders
and analysts remained skeptical of the upside with storage and
production still at or near record highs.
    Competition from low-priced coal could also curb some of the
buying enthusiasm. As gas prices push well above $3 per mmBtu
gas could become less competitive with coal in the power
generation market.
    Concerns are growing that some utilities that have been
burning cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal.
Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer,
could force more gas into a well-supplied market.
    Producers, too, could be drawn in if prices move much
higher, opting to hook up wells that have been drilled but not
flowing because gas prices below $3 were not very attractive.
    "The onset of heating demand and lack of storage (capacity)
concerns have fueled the rally we've seen the past 10 days. But
it seems that traders have forgotten that (storage is) still
extremely full at the moment and low coal prices could reverse
the fuel switching that has boosted natural gas demand," Gelber
& Associates analyst Aaron Calder said in a report.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 16 cents, or 4.8 percent, at $3.48 per million
British thermal units after climbing late to a new 2012 high of
$3.485.
    The front month is up 22.7 percent in the last five
sessions, its biggest five-day gain in about three years.
Traders noted a big part of the increase occurred last
Wednesday, when November took over front position with a 20-cent
premium to the expiring October contract. 
    Chart traders said the front month was overbought and due
for a pullback, noting the 14-day relative strength index
climbed above 83 percent today, its highest in 17 months.
    Strong buying on Monday focused mainly on the nearby
contract narrowed the January premium to November, with the
spread slipping 3.6 cents, or 8 percent, to 41.1 cents. That
spread settled at 34.6 cents three weeks ago.    
    After a mild start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming
regions, to cool to below normal, with overnight lows at times
slipping to the high 30s and 40s Fahrenheit range. 
    
    RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed that the gas-directed rig
count slid by 19 last week to a new 13-year low of 435.
    The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the
last year - the count is down 54 percent from its 2011 peak of
936 in October - has raised expectations that producers were
finally set to slow record output.
    But so far, production shows few, if any, signs of slowing.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.
    Energy Information Administration gross natural gas
production data on Friday showed that July output climbed 0.4
percent from June to 72.58 billion cubic feet per day, just
below January's record high of 72.74 bcfd.

    STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP, STOCKS STILL AT RECORD
    Data last week from EIA showed that total gas inventories
for the week ended Sept. 21 rose by 80 bcf to 3.576 trillion
cubic feet, a record high for this time of year. It was the
biggest weekly injection so far in 2012.     
   (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )       
    While record heat this summer trimmed a huge storage surplus
relative to last year by 67 percent from its late-March high,
storage builds in autumn are likely to pick up as weather loads
fade.
    At 84 percent full, total stocks are hovering at a level not
normally reached until the third week of October and still
offers a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related
spikes in demand or supply disruptions from storms.
    Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 55 bcf to 75 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 101 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 78 bcf.
    Gas inventories are still likely to end the stock-building
season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer and Tim Dobbyn)

