US natgas futures resume trek higher ahead of storage data
October 4, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures resume trek higher ahead of storage data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Front month below Tuesday's 2012 high
    * Nuclear power plant outages still strong
    * Cooler weather on tap for much of the country
    * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Thursday, resuming a recent run up that brought
the nearby contract to its highest mark this year.
    On Wednesday gas futures closed lower for the first time in
seven sessions, after the prior six session, 24-percent gain
pushed the November contract to its loftiest price since last
December.
    Cooler weather on tap for much of the nation in the coming
days and strong nuclear power plant outages supported the rise,
but many traders remain concerned that gas priced at well above
$3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose
market share to coal for power generation.
    Traders and analysts also expect another healthy build to
already record high inventories when weekly data is released on
Thursday.
    As of 9:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.426 per mmBtu, up 3.1 cents, or about 1 percent. The contract
rose as high as $3.546 on Tuesday, its best mark since December.
    The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for below or much-below-normal
temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with normal or
above-normal readings only in the Northwest and parts of the
South.
    On the nuclear front, outages on Thursday totaled 15,900
megawatts, or 16 percent of U.S. capacity, flat with Wednesday's
outages, but up from 14,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year
outage rate of about 15,800 MW. 
    
    STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP, STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS
    Most traders and analysts expect weekly gas storage data
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build
of about 71 billion cubic feet when it is released on Thursday
at about 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed.
 
    Stocks rose an adjusted 101 bcf in the same week last year
and on average the past five years have gained 78 bcf that week.
    Last week's EIA gas storage report showed domestic gas
inventories rose in the previous week by 80 bcf to 3.576
trillion cubic feet. It was the biggest weekly injection so far
this year. 
    Record heat this summer helped trim a huge storage surplus
relative to last year from its late-March high near 900 bcf, but
traders expected builds to continue to pick up as weather loads
fade.
    Domestic gas inventories are still at record peaks for this
time of year and likely to end the stock-building season above
last year's all-time high of 3.852 trillion cubic feet.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
    At 82 percent full, stocks hovered at levels not normally
reached until the second week of October and still offered a
huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or supply disruptions from storms.
    
    RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH 
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a nearly steady decline
for the last 11 months, sliding by 19 rigs last week to a
13-year low of 435, Baker Hughes data showed. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    But while pure gas drilling has become largely uneconomical
at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.
    EIA gross natural gas production data on Friday showed July
output climbed 0.4 percent from June to 72.58 bcf per day, not
far below January's record high of 72.74 bcfd.

 (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

