U.S. natural gas futures slip after stocks data

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and turned slightly lower early on Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 3.653 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 71-bcf gain.

By about 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange had slipped 3.5 cents, or 1 percent, to an intraday low of $3.36 per million British thermal units.

Prior to the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $3.42 area. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)