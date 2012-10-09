FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natgas futures edge lower as weather moderates
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

U.S. natgas futures edge lower as weather moderates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Front month well below last week's 2012 high
    * Nuclear power plant outages still strong
    * Milder weather on tap for most of the country
    * Coming up: API oil data Wednesday, EIA oil, gas data
Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Tuesday, as weather forecasts continued to
moderate after a chilly weekend in consuming regions. 
    The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the
entire nation, limiting heating demand.
    But nuclear power plant outages totaled about 20,000
megawatts, or 20 percent of U.S. capacity, a factor that could
help limit more losses. 
    Still, many traders remain concerned that gas priced at well
above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose
market share to coal for power generation.
    As of 9:07 a.m. (1307 GMT), front-month November natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.382 per mmBtu, down 2.1 cents, or less than 1 percent. The
contract rose as high as $3.546 one week ago, its highest mark
since December.
    
    STORAGE BUILDS GROW 
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose
the previous week by 77 billion cubic feet to 3.653 trillion
cubic feet. 
    Storage stands 8 percent above the same week in 2011 and 8
percent above the five-year average level.     
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)       
    Inventories are still at record highs for this time of year
and likely to end the stock-building season above last year's
all-time high of 3.852 tcf.
    At 86 percent full, storage is hovering at a level not
normally reached until the last week of October, offering a huge
cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or supply disruptions from storms.
    Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 76 bcf to 98 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 108 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 84 bcf.
    
    HIGH PRODUCTION 
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count rose by two to 437 after sliding to another 13-year low
two weeks ago. 
    It was the second gain in three weeks, but only the eighth
time this year that the gas rig count has risen. The count is
still down 53 percent since peaking at 936 last October.
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, but so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
        

 (Editing by Kenneth Barry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.