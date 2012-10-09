FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Change in computer weather models firms US natgas futures
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-Change in computer weather models firms US natgas futures

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Colder 11-15 day noon computer run drives gas prices
higher
    * Chilly near-term weather also lends support
    * Record production, storage limit upside
    * Coming up: Reuters natgas storage poll, EIA STEO report
Wed

 (Releads, adds meteorologist quote, nuclear outage data,
updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures
reversed course and ended higher on Tuesday after early selling,
backed by a colder turn in computer weather model projections
released at midday.
    The front-month contract, which posted a 2012 high of $3.546
per million British thermal units last Tuesday, has climbed 22
percent in a little over two weeks as traders anticipated a pick
up in demand this month from the season's first cold snap. 
    "It's all about weather, and it looks like the noon
(computer) run turned a bit colder for the 11- to 15-day
forecast," a New York-based trader said.
    Reports that the 11- to 15-day weather model had turned
colder drove prices up about 10 cents from the lows in less than
15 minutes on good volume.
    The front month powered to an intraday high late in the
session and ended on a fairly strong note.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 6.4 cents, or nearly 2 percent, at $3.467 per
million British thermal units after climbing late to a high of
$3.515. The $3.346 low for the day was struck in mid morning.
    But some cautioned that computer weather models that attempt
to predict out 15 days can be quite volatile.
    "(The 11-15 day model) definitely turned colder, but we're
not putting a lot of weight on this run. In that time frame,
models have a tendency to change drastically," said Paul
Markert, staff meteorologist at private forecaster MDA EarthSat.
    Chilly weather this week that has stirred more heating
demand and helped underpin prices.
    Nuclear plant outages have also lent some support. The
roughly 20,000 megawatts of nuclear generation mostly offline
for seasonal maintenance this week have added about 600 million
cubic feet, or nearly 1 percent, to daily gas demand, according
to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics. 
    But most fundamental traders remain skeptical of further
upside, with inventories at record highs for this time of year,
production at or near an all-time peak and temperatures expected
to moderate later this month.
    MDA EarthSat's Markert said the extended forecast still
shows above normal temperatures from the East Coast to the
eastern Midwest and Texas though he said the area of aboves
could narrow a bit. "It's possible the central Midwest could see
a cooler risk heading into tomorrow."
    Concerns about competition from low-priced coal may also
keep buyers cautious. As prices for gas pushed well above $3
over the last two weeks, it became less competitive with coal
and may have prompted some utilities that were burning cheaper
gas for power generation to switch back to coal.
    Most analysts agree gas prices need to be well below $3 this
autumn to maintain switching demand. Loss of that demand, which
helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas into
already-packed inventories.
    There are also concerns that if gas prices move much higher,
producers could opt to hook up wells that have been drilled but
not flowing because gas prices below $3 were unattractive. 

    STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP 
    U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
that domestic gas inventories for the week ended Sept. 28 rose
by 77 billion cubic feet to 3.653 trillion cubic feet. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )       
    At 86 percent full, storage is hovering at a level not
normally reached until the last week of October and offers a
huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or supply disruptions from storms.
    Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 75
bcf to 98 bcf, with most in the low or mid 80s. Stocks rose an
adjusted 108 bcf during the same week last year, while the
five-year average increase for that week is 84 bcf.        
    Inventories are still at record highs for this time of year
and likely to end the stock-building season above last year's
all-time peak of 3.852 tcf.
    HIGH PRODUCTION 
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, with the gas-directed rig count down some 53
percent since last October and posting a 13-year low just two
weeks ago. 
    But so far, production has shown few, if any, signs of
slowing.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. 

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.