U.S. natgas futures edge down from 2012 high ahead of weekend
October 12, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. natgas futures edge down from 2012 high ahead of weekend

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Front month slips from overnight 2012 high
    * Nuclear power plant outages still strong
    * Mostly milder weather on tap for the nation
    * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Friday, which traders blamed on some profit
taking after the front month rose to a fresh 2012 high in
electronic trade.
    A smaller-than-expected weekly inventory build and some
near-term cool weather in consuming regions boosted the contract
on Thursday. The front month had gained 6 percent so far this
week before Friday's dip.
    But milder weather on tap for later in the month and for at
least the start of winter was seen limiting further gains.
    In addition, many traders remain concerned that gas priced
well above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to
lose market share to coal for power generation.
    As of 9:22 a.m. (1322 GMT), front-month November natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.577 per mmBtu, down 2.7 cents, or about 1 percent. The
contract rose as high as $3.638 in electronic trade, its highest
since early December.
    The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for above-normal temperatures in the
Northeast and Southwest and mostly normal readings elsewhere
across the nation.
    On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 20,100
megawatts, or 20 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 19,200 MW on
Thursday and a five-year outage rate of about 20,000 MW, but
just under last year's 20,200 MW out on the same day.
 
    
    LIGHT STORAGE BUILD, INVENTORIES STILL HIGH
    Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose
last week by 72 billion cubic feet to 3.725 trillion.
    Traders viewed the build as bullish, noting it was below
Reuters poll estimates for an 80 bcf gain, the year-ago
injection of 108 bcf and the five-year average increase for that
week of 84 bcf. 
    But storage still stands nearly 7 percent above last year's
levels and nearly 8 percent above the five-year average level.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
    Inventories are still at record highs for this time of year
and are likely to end the stock-building season above last
year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.    
    Storage, now at 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds
the average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in
early November. Without some unseasonably cold weather this
month, stocks are likely to grow for four or five more weeks.
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 30 bcf to 60 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 106 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 71 bcf. 
    
    HIGH PRODUCTION 
    Traders awaited the next Baker Hughes gas drilling report
expected later Friday. Data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count rose by two to 437 after sliding to another 13-year
low the prior week. 
    It was the second gain in three weeks, but only the eighth
time this year that the gas rig count has risen. The count is
still down 53 percent since peaking at 936 last October.
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, but so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
    

 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

