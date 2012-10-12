FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natural gas futures mostly slip, mild weather weighs
October 12, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natural gas futures mostly slip, mild weather weighs

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Pre-weekend profit taking pressures most contracts
    * Mild outlook for next week weighs on sentiment
    * Light weekly inventory build Thursday seen as bullish
    * Record production, storage also keep buyers cautious

 (Releads, adds analyst quote, spread data, updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended higher on Friday for a fifth day but other months
lost ground, pressured by forecasts for fairly mild U.S. weather
next week and profit taking after the nearby contract posted a
fresh 2012 high in overnight trade.
    An unexpectedly light weekly inventory build and some cool
weather this week helped drive the nearby contract up nearly 4
percent on Thursday. For the week, the contract gained 6.3
percent as cold weather this week stirred decent heating demand.
    Nuclear plant outages, roughly averaging about 20,000
megawatts this week, also helped underpin prices as they added
as much as 600 million cubic feet, or nearly 1 percent, to daily
gas demand, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, the day's only gainer, ended up 0.7 cent at $3.611 per
million British thermal units after climbing early to a new 2012
high of $3.638. Other months finished 2.3 to 4.6 cents lower.
    "Thursday's surge (after the inventory report) revealed the
large amount of buying pressure in the market," Gelber &
Associates analyst Aaron Calder said in a report.
    But Calder added, "We are still cautiously bearish here,"
noting near-term weather forecasts were not very supportive and
fuel switching back to coal was a strong possibility if gas
prices continue to rise.
    Many fundamental traders expect further upside to be
difficult, with inventories at record highs for this time of
year and production at or near an all-time peak, particularly
with demand likely to slow next week as milder weather returns.
    Some traders caution that the recent spike in gas prices to
10-month highs will sow the seeds for renewed weakness by
prompting producers to turn on more wells and utilities to
switch back to lower-priced coal for power generation.
    Any let up in coal-to-gas switching, which helped prop up
gas prices all summer, could force more gas into already well
supplied market.
    After a chilly week in the Northeast and Midwest, key
gas-consuming regions, private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects
temperatures in both regions to mostly range from normal to
above normal for the next two weeks.
    Relative strength up front narrowed spreads to winter, with
the January premium to November shrinking 5.2 cents, or 12
percent, this week to 38.4 cents. That spread, which has traded
as wide as 53.3 cents this year in April, hit a one-year low of
34.4 cents in late July.
        
    RIG COUNT SLIDES, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH 
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed that the gas-directed 
rig count slid by 15 this week to 422, a new 13-year low.
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, with the gas-directed rig count down 55
percent since peaking last October at 936. 
    The rig declines this year have fed expectations that dry
gas output would finally slow, but so far, production has shown
few, if any, signs of tapering.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    The associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing at or near a
record pace.
    In its October short-term energy outlook on Wednesday, the
U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expected marketed
natural gas production in 2012 to be up about 4 percent from
2011's record levels, with a smaller 0.5 percent gain predicted
in 2013. 

    LIGHT STORAGE BUILD
    U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 72 billion
cubic feet to 3.725 trillion cubic feet,  
    Traders and analysts viewed the build as bullish, noting it
was well below the Reuters poll estimate of 80 bcf, the year-ago
injection of 108 bcf and the five-year average increase for that
week of 84 bcf.
    While the injection cut the surplus relative to last year
and the five-year average, inventories are still at record highs
for this time of year and are likely to end the stock-building
season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )          
    Storage, now at 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds
the average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in
early November. Without more unseasonably cold weather this
month, stocks are likely to grow for four or five more weeks.
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 30 bcf to 58 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 106 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 71 bcf.    

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
