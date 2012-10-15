FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures slip 3 pct on milder weather outlook
October 15, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

U.S. natgas futures slip 3 pct on milder weather outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Front month remains below last week's 2012 high
    * Milder weather on tap for much of the nation
    * Nuclear power plant outages remain strong
    * Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid
more than 3 percent early on Monday, pressured by milder weather
forecasts and some profit-taking after the front month rose to a
2012 high last week.
    The front month contract rose more than 6 percent last week,
topping out on Friday at its highest level this year amid some
cool weather in consuming regions and strong nuclear power plant
outages.
    Continued nuclear outages should help limit the downside,
but many traders remain concerned that gas priced well above $3
per million British thermal units will continue to lose market
share to coal for power generation.
    As of 9:18 a.m. (1318 GMT), front-month November natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.498 per mmBtu, down 11.3 cents, or just over 3 percent. The
contract rose as high as $3.638 on Friday, its highest mark
since early December.
    The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures in the Northeast
and across most of the South and West and some below-normal
readings only in the Southeast and a small area in the
Northwest.
    On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 24,500
megawatts, or 24 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 20,100 MW out
on Friday, 22,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate
of about 21,600 MW. 
    
    INVENTORIES STILL HIGH
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed that domestic gas inventories
rose the prior week by 72 billion cubic feet to 3.725 trillion.
 
    Storage still stands nearly 7 percent above last year's
levels and nearly 8 percent above the five-year average.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
    Inventories are at record highs for this time of year and
are likely to end the stock-building season above last year's
all-time high of 3.852 tcf.    
    Storage, now at 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds
the average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in
early November. Without some unseasonably cold weather this
month, stocks are likely to grow for four or five more weeks.
    Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 30 bcf to 58 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 106 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 71 bcf. 
    
    HIGH PRODUCTION ALSO  
    Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count slid by 15 last week to a 13-year low of 422.
 
    The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last
October.
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, but so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
    

 (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

