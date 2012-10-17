FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures edge higher after two straight losses
October 17, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

U.S. natgas futures edge higher after two straight losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Front month still below last week's 2012 high
    * Milder weather on tap for much of the country
    * Nuclear power plant outages remain strong
    * Coming up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Wednesday, reversing two straight losses that
came amid mild weather and profit-taking after the front month
hit a 2012 high last week.
    The nearby contract rose more than 6 percent last week to
its highest level of the year before giving back nearly 5
percent over the past two days.
    But strong nuclear plant outages and concerns over gas
priced above $3 per million British thermal units remaining
competitive with coal for power generation kept traders
cautious.
    As of 9:11 a.m. (1311 GMT), front-month November natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.452 per mmBtu, up 1.5 cents. The contract rose as high as
$3.638 on Friday, its loftiest mark since early December.
    The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for above-normal temperatures for more than
the eastern half of the nation and normal or below-normal
readings only in the West.
    On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 24,600
megawatts, or 24 percent of U.S. capacity, even with Tuesday's
outages, but up from 20,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year
outage rate of about 21,900 MW. 
    
    INVENTORIES STILL HIGH
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed that domestic gas inventories
rose the prior week by 72 billion cubic feet to 3.725 trillion
cubic feet. 
    Storage stands nearly 7 percent above last year's levels and
nearly 8 percent above the five-year average.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
    Inventories are at record highs for this time of year and
are likely to end the stock-building season above last year's
all-time high of 3.852 tcf.    
    Storage, now at 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds
the average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in
early November. Without some unseasonably cold weather this
month, stocks are likely to grow for four or five more weeks.
    Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 28 bcf to 68 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 106 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 71 bcf. 
    
    HIGH PRODUCTION BUT RIG COUNT, DRILLING LOWER
    Data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed rig
count slid by 15 to a 13-year low of 422. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last
October.
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, but so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
