UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up, mild forecasts limit gains
October 17, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up, mild forecasts limit gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Front month futures rebound after two straight losses
    * Mild outlook for next two weeks keeps buyers cautious
    * Record production, storage also limit upside
    * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday

 (Releads, adds analyst quote, spread data, updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Wednesday, backed by prospects for a light inventory
build on Thursday and some technical buying after two straight
losing sessions, but milder weather this week slowed demand and
helped limit the upside.
    Many fundamental traders shrugged off the rebound, expecting
gains to be limited by inventories at record highs for this time
of year and production at or near an all-time peak.
    "I think we've got some short covering ahead of Thursday's
(EIA storage) number - people are expecting a small build - but
the weather forecasts look mild, and that should mean some
decent (bigger) injections going forward," said Eric Bickel,
analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 3.3 cents, or 1 percent, at $3.47 per million
British thermal units after trading between $3.398 and $3.50.
    The nearby contract, which hit a 2012 high of $3.638 last
Friday, had lost nearly 5 percent in the previous two sessions
on milder U.S. temperatures this week and some profit taking
after strong gains last week.
    Relatively soft futures prices up front this week sharply
widened spreads to winter, with the January premium to November
spiking 10.2 cents, or about 27 percent, in the last three
sessions to 48.6 cents, its widest in five months.
    While nuclear plant outages are running at more than 24,000
megawatts this week, or 4,000 MW above last year, and could
shift some demand to gas, traders said milder weather has slowed
overall power loads and reduced the need for replacement
generation.
    The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday still called for above-normal temperatures for
states east of the Rockies, with normal or below-normal readings
forecast for the West.
    Traders also noted concerns that recent gains in gas prices
have driven them to levels that could encourage producers to
hook up more wells and make gas less competitive with coal for a
share of the power generation market.
    Low gas prices earlier this year made gas the fuel of choice
for electric utilities and any let-up in that demand, which
helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas into
already-packed inventories. 
    
    RECORD INVENTORIES
    Traders and analysts were waiting for the next U.S. Energy
Information Administration storage report on Thursday, with most
expecting stocks to have gained 48 billion cubic feet last week,
according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday. 
    Stocks rose an adjusted 106 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 71 bcf.
    EIA data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for
the week that ended Oct. 5 climbed to 3.725 trillion cubic feet,
still a record high for that time of year.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )          
    Storage, now at 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds
the average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in
early November. Without more unseasonably cold weather this
month, stocks are likely to grow for three or four more weeks.
    Inventories are still expected to end the stock-building
season above last year's all-time peak of 3.852 tcf.

    HIGH PRODUCTION 
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, with the gas-directed rig count posting a
13-year low last week. 
    The gas rig count is down some 55 percent since peaking last
October at 936, but so far, production has not shown any
significant signs of slowing.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
    EIA last week said it expected marketed gas production in
2012 to be up about 4 percent from 2011's record levels, with a
smaller 0.5 percent gain predicted in 2013. 

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by M.D. Golan
and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
