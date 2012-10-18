FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas futures little changed before storage data
#Financials
October 18, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures little changed before storage data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Front month still below last week's 2012 high
    * Milder weather on tap for much of the country
    * Nuclear power plant outages remain strong
    * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded
flat in early Thursday activity, as the market awaited weekly
inventory data for more direction.
    Nearby futures ended higher on Wednesday, backed by
expectations for a light storage build, after two straight
losses due to mild autumn weather blanketing much of the
country.
    Most traders and analysts expect the data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 48
billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT), a Reuters poll showed. 
    Stocks rose by an adjusted 106 bcf in the same week last
year, and on average over the past five years have gained 71 bcf
that week. 
    Last week, the front-month contract rose to its highest
level of the year.
    Sizable outages at nuclear plants have helped support
prices, but many traders remain concerned that gas priced above
$3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose
market share to coal for power generation.
    As of 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded at
$3.47 per mmBtu, unchanged from Wednesday's settle. The contract
rose as high as $3.638 on Friday, its loftiest mark since early
December.
    The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for above-normal temperatures for more
than the eastern half of the nation and normal or below-normal
readings only in the West.
    On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 24,200
megawatts, or 24 percent of U.S. capacity, down slightly from
24,600 MW out on Wednesday, but up from 17,500 MW out a year ago
and a five-year outage rate of about 21,400 MW. 
    
    INVENTORIES STILL HIGH
    Last week's EIA gas storage report showed that domestic gas
inventories rose the prior week by 72 bcf to 3.725 trillion
cubic feet. 
    Storage stands nearly 7 percent above last year's levels and
nearly 8 percent above the five-year average.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
    Inventories are at record highs for this time of year and
are likely to end the stock-building season above last year's
all-time high of 3.852 tcf.    
    Storage, now 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds the
average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in
early November. Without some unseasonably cold weather this
month, stocks are likely to grow for four or five more weeks.
        
    PRODUCTION HIGH BUT RIG COUNT, DRILLING LOWER
    Data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed rig
count slid by 15 to a 13-year low of 422. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last
October.
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, but so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
    
    

 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
