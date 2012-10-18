FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas futures slip 2 pct after EIA storage build
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 18, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures slip 2 pct after EIA storage build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended losses early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build slightly above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 51 billion cubic feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 48 bcf gain.

At about 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.9 cents, or 2 percent, to a fresh intraday low of $3.401 per million British thermal units.

Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $3.46 area. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
