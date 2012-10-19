FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures climb for 3rd day, hit fresh 2012 high
October 19, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

U.S. natgas futures climb for 3rd day, hit fresh 2012 high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Front month at highest since December
    * Nuclear power plant outages remain strong
    * Milder weather on tap for much of nation
    * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose
for a third straight day on Friday, gaining more than 1 percent
to a fresh high for 2012. 
    Traders said ongoing nuclear power plant outages have helped
underpin a big technical run up this month despite fairly mild,
autumn weather blanketing much of the nation.
    Still, many traders remain concerned that gas priced well
above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose
market share to coal for power generation.
    As of 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded at
$3.619 per mmBtu, up 3.2 cents, or about 1 percent, after
climbing in electronic trade to $3.647, its mark since early
December.
    The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above-normal temperatures for more
than the eastern half of the nation, and normal or below-normal
readings only in the West.
    On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 24,000
megawatts, or 24 percent of U.S. capacity, down slightly from
24,200 MW out on Thursday, but up from 17,300 MW out a year ago
and a five-year outage rate of about 20,900 MW. 
    
    RECORD INVENTORIES
    Thursday's report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by
51 billion cubic feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet.
 
    The was slightly above Reuters poll estimates for a 48 bcf
gain, but was well below last-year's rise of 106 bcf and the
five-year average gain for that week of 70 bcf.
    Stocks remain 5 percent above year-ago levels and more than
7 percent above the five-year average level.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)           
    While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 80 percent, inventories are
still at record highs for this time of year.
    At 89 percent full, stocks are already above the average
peak for the year of 3.7 tcf usually hit in early November.
    Without some unseasonably cold weather soon, stocks are
likely to grow for three or four more weeks and easily end the
injection season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.  
 
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 52 bcf to 77 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 95 bcf and
the five-year average increase for that week of 65 bcf.
    
    RIG COUNT, DRILLING DROP
    Traders awaited the next Baker Hughes gas drilling rig
report due out later on Friday. Last week's report showed the
gas-directed rig count slid by 15 to a 13-year low of 422.
 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last
October.
    Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, but so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
    

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
