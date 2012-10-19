FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Colder outlook drives US natgas futures up for 3rd day
October 19, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-Colder outlook drives US natgas futures up for 3rd day

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Cold late-month outlook drives front month to 2012 high
    * Mild outlook for at least next week keeps buyers cautious
    * Record production, storage also limit upside
    * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

 (Releads, adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes rig data, updates
prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Friday for a third straight day, with colder extended
weather forecasts and follow-through technical buying after
recent gains driving the front-month contract to another new
high for the year.
    While forecasts for the next week or so look bearish, with
mostly above-normal temperatures expected for the eastern half
of the nation, traders said much colder weather expected later
this month and in early November was likely to kick up demand.
    That helped drive gas prices up by more than 5 percent in
the last three sessions.
    "It's all a weather play. We started the week with bearish
weather forecasts, then they flipped to bullish," said Steve
Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 3 cents at $3.617 per million British thermal
units after climbing early to its highest price since Dec 2 at
$3.647.
    For the week, the nearby contract was almost unchanged,
gaining just 0.6 cent from last Friday's settle.
    In its 11- to 15-day outlook, private forecaster MDA
EarthSat said more widespread below normal temperatures have
entered the picture, particularly for the eastern half of the
nation.
    Technical traders noted prices bounced at midweek after
testing and holding chart support in the $3.40 area several
times earlier in the week.
    But some pointed to a bearish divergence on the charts that
could serve as a warning to the bulls - the 14-day relative
strength index failed to reach a new peak with the price run-up.
    RSI, an underlying indicator of market momentum, hovered
near 70 on Friday versus slightly above 80 when the previous
2012 high of $3.638 was set last Friday.
    Many fundamental traders expect further upside to be
difficult until colder weather arrives, noting inventories are
still at record highs for this time of year and production is
flowing at, or near, an all-time peak.
    Some traders also raised concerns that recent gains in gas
prices could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up
more wells and slow demand by making gas less competitive with
coal for power generation.
    That would loosen the supply/demand and could trigger
another downward spiral in gas prices which hit 10-year lows
below $2 back in April.
    
    RECORD INVENTORIES 
    Domestic gas inventories rose last week by 51 billion cubic
feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet, data on Thursday from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. 
    While the build came in above the Reuters poll estimate of
48 bcf, it was well below last year's gain and the five-year
average increase for that week and sharply cut the surplus
relative to both of those benchmarks.
   (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )           
    A huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at
nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 80 percent, but inventories are
still at record highs for this time of year.
    At 89 percent full, stocks are already above the average
peak for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November.
    Without some very cold weather soon, stocks are likely to
grow for three or four more weeks and easily end the injection
season above the record high of 3.852 tcf, set last year.    
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 52 bcf to 77 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 95 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 65 bcf.
        
    PRODUCTION STRONG DESPITE DRILLING DECLINES
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count rose this week by five to 427 after posting a 13-year low
the previous week. The count has gained only nine times this
year, but three of those gains occurred in the last five weeks. 
    Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the
last year, falling some 54 percent since peaking last year at
936 in October. But so far, production has shown no significant
signs of slowing 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
    The EIA last week said it expected marketed gas production
in 2012 to be up about 4 percent from 2011's record levels, with
a 0.5 percent gain predicted in 2013. 

 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Peter Galloway and Alden
Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
