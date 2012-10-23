FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures rebound 2 pct after Monday slide
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures rebound 2 pct after Monday slide

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Front month futures rebound after Monday's steep slide
    * Chilly late-month outlook backs gains
    * Mild weather this week tempers buying
    * Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll Wednesday

 (Adds analyst quote, updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Tuesday, underpinned by technical buying after
Monday's steep slide and by colder Northeast and Midwest weather
forecasts for later this week and next that should stir more
heating demand.
    Technical traders, noting the front contract rebounded from
a 5 percent slide on Monday, said the market has been stuck in a
range for the last couple of weeks, unable to break below key
support in the $3.40 area despite testing that level several
times. They pegged resistance at recent highs in the mid-$3.60s.
    "Prices moved up today on some bargain hunting near the
bottom of the recent range and on a cooler forecast than what
was indicated on Monday, but the market has been range bound for
most of the month," said Aaron Calder, market analyst at Gelber
& Associates in Houston.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 8.3 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $3.535 per
million British thermal units after trading between $3.437 and
$3.559.
    The nearby contract posted a 2012 high of $3.648 early
Monday before dropping on reports that extended weather
forecasts had been revised to slightly milder.
    Front futures are up 6.5 percent so far this month. but some
fundamental traders remain skeptical about the upside without
some sustained cold. They note that inventories are still at
record highs for this time of year and production is flowing at
or near an all-time peak.
    Nuclear plant outages are running about 6,700 megawatts
above year-ago levels and could lift demand for gas. Traders
noted light power loads this week have reduced the need for
replacement generation, but that could change next week when the
cold arrives. 
    After a few more days of mild weather, AccuWeather.com
expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas
consuming regions, to cool to below normal, with lows at times
dipping into the high-20s and 30s Fahrenheit area later this
month and in early November.
    Some traders and analysts also caution that recent gains in
gas prices could increase supply by encouraging producers to
hook up more wells and slow demand by making gas less
competitive with coal for power generation.    
    That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could
trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year
lows below $2 back in April.
    
    INVENTORIES SET TO HIT RECORD HIGHS 
    U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
that domestic gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 12 rose by
51 billion cubic feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet, a record
high for that time of year and not far below last year's
all-time high of 3.852 tcf hit in November.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )          
    Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 55
bcf to 77 bcf, with most in the mid-60s. Stocks rose an adjusted
95 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year
average increase for that week is 65 bcf.
    A huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at
nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 80 percent, but storage is about
89 percent full, or already above the average peak for the year
of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November.
    Without some very cold weather soon, stocks are likely to
grow for three or four more weeks and should end the injection
season at a new record high.

    PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD
    Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the
last year, with gas rigs falling some 54 percent since peaking
last year at 936 in October.
    The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count posted a 13-year low
two weeks ago, but so far, production has not shown any
significant signs of slowing. 
    The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    The gas rig count has risen three times in the last five
weeks, stirring concerns that the recent run up in gas prices
might be encouraging some producers to increase well flows.
    The EIA recently said it expected marketed gas production in
2012 to be up about 4 percent from 2011's record levels, with a
0.5 percent gain predicted for 2013.

 (Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.