UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures rebound 2 pct after Monday slide

* Front month futures rebound after Monday's steep slide * Chilly late-month outlook backs gains * Mild weather this week tempers buying * Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll Wednesday (Adds analyst quote, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Tuesday, underpinned by technical buying after Monday's steep slide and by colder Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts for later this week and next that should stir more heating demand. Technical traders, noting the front contract rebounded from a 5 percent slide on Monday, said the market has been stuck in a range for the last couple of weeks, unable to break below key support in the $3.40 area despite testing that level several times. They pegged resistance at recent highs in the mid-$3.60s. "Prices moved up today on some bargain hunting near the bottom of the recent range and on a cooler forecast than what was indicated on Monday, but the market has been range bound for most of the month," said Aaron Calder, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 8.3 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $3.535 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.437 and $3.559. The nearby contract posted a 2012 high of $3.648 early Monday before dropping on reports that extended weather forecasts had been revised to slightly milder. Front futures are up 6.5 percent so far this month. but some fundamental traders remain skeptical about the upside without some sustained cold. They note that inventories are still at record highs for this time of year and production is flowing at or near an all-time peak. Nuclear plant outages are running about 6,700 megawatts above year-ago levels and could lift demand for gas. Traders noted light power loads this week have reduced the need for replacement generation, but that could change next week when the cold arrives. After a few more days of mild weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to cool to below normal, with lows at times dipping into the high-20s and 30s Fahrenheit area later this month and in early November. Some traders and analysts also caution that recent gains in gas prices could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and slow demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year lows below $2 back in April. INVENTORIES SET TO HIT RECORD HIGHS U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 12 rose by 51 billion cubic feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet, a record high for that time of year and not far below last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf hit in November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 55 bcf to 77 bcf, with most in the mid-60s. Stocks rose an adjusted 95 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 65 bcf. A huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 80 percent, but storage is about 89 percent full, or already above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Without some very cold weather soon, stocks are likely to grow for three or four more weeks and should end the injection season at a new record high. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the last year, with gas rigs falling some 54 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October. The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count posted a 13-year low two weeks ago, but so far, production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The gas rig count has risen three times in the last five weeks, stirring concerns that the recent run up in gas prices might be encouraging some producers to increase well flows. The EIA recently said it expected marketed gas production in 2012 to be up about 4 percent from 2011's record levels, with a 0.5 percent gain predicted for 2013. (Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Leslie Gevirtz)