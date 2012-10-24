FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down on mild extended forecasts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down on mild extended forecasts

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Record high storage, production also weigh on sentiment
    * Chilly outlook for next week limits downside
    * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage reports Wednesday

 (Adds analyst quote, updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Wednesday for the second time this week, undermined by
prospects for a sizable inventory build on Thursday and by
milder early-November weather despite the cold shot expected
next week that should stir more demand.
    While front-month futures are still up 4 percent this month,
some fundamental traders remain skeptical about the upside
without some sustained cold, particularly with another
above-average weekly inventory build expected Thursday.
    "We're still seeing plenty of supply, and demand has peeled
back a bit with the milder weather. Unless we get some cold
weather, we could see prices move even lower," said Jason
Schenker, president of Prestige Economics in Texas.
    Traders note that inventories are still at record highs for
this time of year, and production is flowing at or near an
all-time peak.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 8.5 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $3.45 per
million British thermal units after trading between $3.435 and
$3.561.
    The nearby contract posted a 2012 high of $3.648 on Monday,
but has lost 4.6 percent so far this week, pressured by mild
weather this week and the milder outlook for early November.
    Nuclear plant outages are running about 5,500 megawatts
above year-ago levels and could lift demand for gas. Traders
noted light power loads this week have reduced the need for
replacement generation, but say that could change next week when
the cold arrives. 
    Private forecaster MDA EarthSat is still calling for cold
over the eastern half of the nation next week, but its 11- to
15-day outlook shows more seasonal weather returning to most of
the United States.
    Chart traders noted the market has been stuck in a technical
range for most of October, with decent support at about $3.40
and resistance at recent highs in the mid-$3.60s.
    Some traders and analysts caution that if gas prices moved
much higher, they could increase supply by encouraging producers
to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less
competitive with coal for power generation.    
    That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could
trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year
lows below $2 back in April.
    
    INVENTORIES SET TO HIT RECORD HIGHS 
    U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
that domestic gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 12 climbed
to 3.776 trillion cubic feet, a record high for that time of
year and not far below last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf
hit in November.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )          
    Traders and analysts were waiting for the next EIA storage
report on Thursday, with most expecting stocks to have gained 67
billion cubic feet last week, according to a Reuters poll
released on Wednesday. 
    Stocks rose an adjusted 95 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 65 bcf.
    A huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at
nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 80 percent, but storage is about
89 percent full, or already above the average peak for the year
of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November.
    Without some very cold weather soon, stocks are likely to
grow for a couple of more weeks, and should end the injection
season at a new record high.

    PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD
    Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the
last year, with gas rigs falling some 54 percent since peaking
last year at 936 in October.
    The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count posted a 13-year low
two weeks ago, but so far, production has not shown any
significant signs of slowing. 
    The associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    The gas rig count has risen three times in the last five
weeks, stirring concerns that the recent run up in gas prices
might be encouraging some producers to increase well flows.
    The EIA recently said it expected marketed gas production in
2012 to be up about 4 percent from 2011's record levels, with a
0.5 percent gain predicted for 2013.

 (Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid, Jan Paschal and Bob
Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.