U.S. natgas futures dip ahead of weekly storage data

* Front month well below Monday's 2012 peak * Nuclear power plant outages very strong * Cool weather in near-term, milder long-term * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early Thursday, extending the previous day's losses, as forecasts for milder weather in long-term outlooks and expectations for a sizeable build to already record-high inventories weighed on sentiment. Despite some cool weather on tap for next week in consuming regions, forecasts for November are pointing to milder weather, traders said, curbing early winter heating demand. In addition, traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 67 billion cubic feet when it is released today at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Stocks gained an adjusted 95 bcf in the same week last year, and have risen about 65 bcf on average that week over the past five years. Despite strong technical gains this month, many traders remain concerned that gas priced at well above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose market share to coal for power generation. But most traders said strong nuclear power plant outages could help limit the downside. As of 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.435 per mmBtu, down 1.5 cents. Futures rose early on Monday to $3.648, the highest price for a spot contract since early December, according to Reuters data. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for below-normal temperatures for about the eastern half of the country and above-normal readings for most of the western half. On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 27,600 megawatts, or 27 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 26,500 MW out on Wednesday, 21,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 23,200 MW. RECORD INVENTORIES Last week's EIA gas storage report showed domestic inventories rose the prior week by 51 bcf to 3.776 trillion cubic feet. Stocks remain 5 percent above year-ago levels and more than 7 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 80 percent, inventories are still at record highs for this time of year. At 89 percent full, stocks are above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf, usually hit in early November. Without some unseasonably cold weather soon, stocks are likely to grow for three or four more weeks and easily end the injection season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf. RIG COUNT EDGES HIGHER Data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-drilling rig count had risen by five to 427, from a 13-year low the prior week. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count is down 54 percent since peaking at 936 last October, with the decline feeding expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming record supplies. But so far, there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)