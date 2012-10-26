U.S. natgas futures slip on milder forecasts, record storage

* Front month well below Monday's 2012 peak * Milder weather in most long-term outlooks * Nuclear power plant outages remain high * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1 percent early Friday, extending losses for a third straight day, as moderating weather forecasts and record high inventories weighed. While some cooler weather was expected for much of the eastern half of the nation next week, longer-term forecasts for November showed milder weather, limiting early heating demand prospects, traders said. Hurricane Sandy was expected to move up the East Coast over the weekend into early next week, likely dampening demand in its wake, but some nuclear facilities along its path could be closed due to flooding possibilities. Nuclear outages in general also were numerous, helping to boost near-term demand for gas to make up for the lost generation. But many traders remain concerned that gas priced at well above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose market share to coal for power generation. As of 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.398 per mmBtu, down 3.6 cents, or about 1 percent. Futures rose Monday to $3.648, the highest price for a spot contract since early December, according to Reuters data. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for below-normal temperatures for about the eastern third of the country and above-normal readings for most of the western half with normal readings between both regions. The eight to 14-day outlook reduced the below-normal readings to only the Southeast. On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 26,900 megawatts, or 27 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 27,600 MW out on Thursday, but up from 21,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 23,100 MW. RECORD INVENTORIES Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed domestic inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet, matching Reuters poll estimates for a 67 bcf build, below last year's 95 bcf gain for the same week, but above the five-year average build of 65 bcf for that week. Inventories climbed to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record high for this time of year and just 9 bcf shy of the all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory overhang peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, it has been cut by 83 percent, but storage is still 91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks peaking at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 34 bcf to 68 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new highs. RIG COUNT EDGES HIGHER Data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-drilling rig count had risen by five to 427, from a 13-year low the prior week. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count is down 54 percent since peaking at 936 last October, with the decline feeding expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming record supplies. But so far, there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)