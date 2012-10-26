UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down, weather, storm concerns weigh

* Futures drop 6 pct this week, biggest wkly drop in 5 mths * Storm, record high supplies weigh on prices * Chilly outlook for next week limits downside (Adds trader quote, Baker Hughes rig data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Friday for the fourth time this week, pressured by record high supplies, moderating weather forecasts for early November and concerns about the bearish impact of Hurricane Sandy on East Coast demand. While cooler weather was moving into the Midwest this week and expected to hit the East early next week, traders noted the cold shot was expected to be short-lived, with more seasonal weather forecast in early November. Hurricane Sandy, now located off the coast of Florida, was expected to move up the East Coast over the next few days and dampen demand in its wake, but some nuclear facilities along its path could be closed due to possible flooding. "If the storm comes inland, you're looking at losing demand, not production, and that's bearish," a Texas-based trader said. Front-month November gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Monday, ended down 3.4 cents, or 1 percent, at $3.40 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.355 and $3.442. The nearby contract posted a 2012 high of $3.648 on Monday, but lost 6 percent this week, its biggest one-week slide in nearly five months. Gas prices have traded below key support at $3.40 per million British thermal units for the last two days but managed to eke out a close above that level. Technical traders said a front month close below $3.40 would be viewed as bearish and likely set the stage for more downside. Many fundamental traders remain skeptical of any upside, with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and production at or near an all-time peak, particularly with 15-day forecasts showing a return to more seasonal weather after a cold shot for the eastern half of the nation next week. Some traders and analysts caution that if gas prices moved much higher, say towards the $4 mark, they could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year lows below $2 back in April. DRILLING DECLINES, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell this week by 11 to 416, the lowest since June 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The decline in gas-directed drilling over the last year - the count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last October - has fed expectations that producers might soon curb record output. But so far production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing at or near a record pace. The gas rig count has risen three times in the last six weeks, stirring concerns that the run up in gas prices earlier this month might be encouraging some producers to increase well flows. INVENTORIES NEAR ALL-TIME PEAK Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed total gas inventories climbed last week to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record high for that time of year and just 9 bcf shy of the all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November. While the weekly inventory build matched the Reuters poll estimate of 67 billion cubic feet and was viewed as neutral, traders said the market seemed more focused on next week's report, when storage should post a record high. Early build estimates for next week's EIA report range from 34 bcf to 74 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new highs. Last year during that week, stocks rose 82 bcf, while the five-year average is 57 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut 83 percent, storage is 91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks peaking at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)