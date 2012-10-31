FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures rise 1 pct despite Sandy reducing demand
October 31, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

U.S. natgas futures rise 1 pct despite Sandy reducing demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Front month below Tuesday's 2012 peak
    * Millions on East Coast still without power after Sandy
    * Nuke outages remain very strong as well
    * Coming up: EIA gas storage data still expected Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose
about 1 percent in early electronic trading on Wednesday, with
floor dealing on the New York Mercantile Exchange expected to
reopen this morning after closing for two days because of
flooding from Hurricane Sandy.
    The storm came ashore in New Jersey late on Monday, leaving
millions still without power o n W ednesday across the
northeastern United States.
    Several nuclear power plants in its path had also been shut
or slowed due to flood waters, but some had begun to return to
service by Wednesday. 
    Nuclear outages totaled about 30,700 megawatts, or 30
percent of U.S. capacity, down from 32,000 MW out on Tuesday,
but up from 18,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate
of about 22,600 MW. 
    As of 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), NYMEX front-month December
natural gas futures were at $3.744 per million British
thermal units, up 5 cents, or more than 1 percent.
    The contract rose to a 2012 high of $3.82 on Tuesday, the
highest level for a front month since early November 2011.
    The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday again called for above-normal temperatures across the
western half of the nation and normal readings for most of the
rest of the country. Some below-normal temperatures were
expected in the Southeast.
        
    RECORD INVENTORIES
    Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the previous
week by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.843 trillion, a record high
for this time of year and just 9 bcf shy of the all-time peak of
3.852 tcf hit last November.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
    While a huge inventory overhang peaked in late March at
nearly 900 bcf, it has been cut by 83 percent. Storage is still
91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the
year of 3.7 tcf, typically hit in early November.
    Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks
peaking at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin.
    Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 63 bcf to 72 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new
highs. This week's report is so far expected to be released as
usual on Thursday despite the EIA delaying other reports this
week due to the storm.
    
    RIG COUNT RESUMES SLIDE
    Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-drilling rig
count slid 11 last week to a 13-year low of 416. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October
2011, with the decline feeding expectations that producers were
getting serious about stemming record supplies.
    But so far, there is little evidence that gas output is
slowing. 
    While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.

 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan, editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
