U.S. natgas futures rise 1 pct despite Sandy reducing demand

* Front month below Tuesday's 2012 peak * Millions on East Coast still without power after Sandy * Nuke outages remain very strong as well * Coming up: EIA gas storage data still expected Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 1 percent in early electronic trading on Wednesday, with floor dealing on the New York Mercantile Exchange expected to reopen this morning after closing for two days because of flooding from Hurricane Sandy. The storm came ashore in New Jersey late on Monday, leaving millions still without power o n W ednesday across the northeastern United States. Several nuclear power plants in its path had also been shut or slowed due to flood waters, but some had begun to return to service by Wednesday. Nuclear outages totaled about 30,700 megawatts, or 30 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 32,000 MW out on Tuesday, but up from 18,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 22,600 MW. As of 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), NYMEX front-month December natural gas futures were at $3.744 per million British thermal units, up 5 cents, or more than 1 percent. The contract rose to a 2012 high of $3.82 on Tuesday, the highest level for a front month since early November 2011. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal temperatures across the western half of the nation and normal readings for most of the rest of the country. Some below-normal temperatures were expected in the Southeast. RECORD INVENTORIES Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the previous week by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.843 trillion, a record high for this time of year and just 9 bcf shy of the all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory overhang peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, it has been cut by 83 percent. Storage is still 91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf, typically hit in early November. Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks peaking at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 63 bcf to 72 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new highs. This week's report is so far expected to be released as usual on Thursday despite the EIA delaying other reports this week due to the storm. RIG COUNT RESUMES SLIDE Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-drilling rig count slid 11 last week to a 13-year low of 416. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011, with the decline feeding expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming record supplies. But so far, there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan, editing by Grant McCool)