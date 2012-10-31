UPDATE 3-Front-month U.S. natgas futures inch up on weather

* Cooler weather for the next week should boost demand * Storm Sandy knocks out power, dampens East Coast loads * Front futures gain for 2nd month, up 11 percent in Oct * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates prices, monthly performance) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures eked out a slim gain on Wednesday, as cooler weather moved east and helped lift demand despite widespread power outages from Hurricane Sandy that reduced overall power load. Hurricane Sandy, which came ashore in New Jersey late on Monday, knocked out power to more than 8 million customers in the northeastern United States, cutting demand for gas used to generate electricity by up to 1 billion cubic feet per day. But traders noted that power outages on Wednesday had already dropped to about 5.7 million. Nuclear plant outages, partly due to Sandy, have topped 32,000 megawatts, their second highest in more than a decade, and should at least partly offset the lost load from downed power lines. Plants burning gas typically come into service, if needed, to replace missing nuclear generation. "We'll work out of the negative (bearish) impact from Sandy, and the weather looks somewhat supportive and the nuclear outages are supportive," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 0.1 cent at $3.692 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.68 and $3.778. Other futures contracts finished down slightly. The nearby contract hit a one-year high of $3.82 on Tuesday, mostly due to a 33-cent premium in the December contract when it rolled into front position after November's expiry on Monday. For the month of October, front futures posted an 11.2 percent rise, much of it due to the December roll. It was the second straight monthly gain but fell well short of the 18.6 percent spike in September, which was the biggest one-month increase in three years. Private forecaster MDA EarthSat still expects temperatures for the eastern half of the nation to mostly remain below normal for the next five days, then moderate to normal or slightly below next week. Many fundamental traders expect any upside to be difficult to sustain until much colder weather arrives, with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and production at or near an all-time peak. Some traders and analysts caution that if gas prices moved much higher, say above the $4 mark, they could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year lows below $2 back in April. INVENTORIES SET TO HIT ALL-TIME PEAK U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that total gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 19 had climbed to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record high for that time of year and just 9 billion cubic feet shy of the all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November. Traders and analysts were waiting for the next EIA storage report on Thursday, with most expecting stocks to have gained 67 bcf last week, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. Stocks rose an adjusted 82 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average build for that week is 57 bcf. If Thursday's build matches the Reuters poll estimate, it would easily drive storage to a new record high above 3.9 tcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut 83 percent, storage is 91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Traders and analysts expect stocks to peak between 3.925 tcf and 3.950 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. DRILLING DECLINES, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the last year, with gas rigs falling some 55 percent since peaking at 936 last October. The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count posted a 13-year low just last week, but so far production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing this year at or near a record pace. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Grant McCool and Alden Bentley)