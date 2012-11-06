U.S. natgas futures edge higher on near-term cold weather

* Front month remains well below last week's 2012 peak * Over 1 million on East Coast still lack power after Sandy * Nuclear power plant outages remain high * Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Tuesday, with some near-term cold weather and ongoing nuclear power plant outages outweighing concerns over record high inventories and near-record production. More than 1 million customers in the Northeast remained without power as of late Monday, a week after Hurricane Sandy knocked down power lines across the region. While nuclear plants that shut due to high floodwaters during the storm had returned to service, a number of plants remained off line for maintenance, a factor that has supported gas prices as utilities replace the lost nuclear generation with gas-fired units. Nuclear outages totaled about 27,500 megawatts, or 27 percent of U.S. capacity, up slightly from 27,400 MW out on Monday, 18,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 22,000 MW. As of 9:11 a.m. EST (1411 GMT), NYMEX front-month December natural gas futures were at $3.569 per million British thermal units, up 1.5 cents. The contract rose to $3.82 early last week, the highest level for a front month since early November 2011. Despite some near-term cold in the Northeast, the National Weather Service six-to-10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal temperatures for about the eastern third of the nation, and mostly below-normal readings across the remainder of the nation. RECORD INVENTORIES Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the previous week by 65 billion cubic feet to 3.908 trillion cubic feet, easily eclipsing the prior record high of 3.852 tcf hit last November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report range from 15 bcf to 40 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 48 bcf and a five-year average build of 36 bcf for that week. Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks peaking at about 3.95 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. RIG COUNT RISES AGAIN The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. rose by eight last week to 424, after posting a 13-year low the previous week, data from Baker Hughes showed. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) While the gas rig count has gained only 10 times this year, four of those gains have occurred in the last seven weeks, stirring concerns that the uptick in gas prices in the last month might be encouraging producers to hook up more wells. Still, the decline in gas-directed drilling over the last year - the count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011 - has also fed expectations that producers might soon curb record output. But production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. Gross natural gas production in August in the lower 48 U.S. states slipped from July, but at 72.55 bcf per day, output is not far below the record high of 72.74 bcf per day hit in January, according to EIA data. The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept dry gas flowing at or near a record pace. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)