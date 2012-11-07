FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures edge lower on milder long-term weather
#Financials
November 7, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

U.S. natgas futures edge lower on milder long-term weather

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Front month remains well below last week's 2012 peak
    * Just under 1 million on East Coast lack power post-Sandy
    * Nuclear power plant outages remain high
    * Coming up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Wednesday, with milder weather on tap in
long-term outlooks and some pessimism over the prospects for
U.S. economic growth after President Barack Obama's re-election.
    But bearing in mind some near-term cold weather in the
Northeast and a large number of nuclear power plants still
offline for maintenance, most traders expect limited downside.
    Just under 1 million customers in the Northeast remained
without power as of late Tuesday, more than a week after
Hurricane Sandy knocked down power lines across the region.
    Nuclear plants that shut because of floodwaters during the
storm had returned to service, but a number remained out for
autumn refueling, a factor that has supported gas prices as
utilities replace lost nuclear generation with gas-fired units.
    Nuclear outages totaled about 27,800 megawatts, or 27
percent of U.S. capacity, up from 27,500 MW out on Tuesday,
18,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about
22,600 MW. 
    As of 9:20 a.m. EST (1420 GMT), NYMEX front-month December
natural gas futures were at $3.562 per million British
thermal units, down 5.5 cents, or just over 1 percent.
    The contract rose to $3.82 early last week, the highest
level for a front month since November 2011.
    Despite the near-term cold in the Northeast, the National
Weather Service's six-to-10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called
for above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern half of
the nation stretching across Texas, and below-normal readings in
much of the West.
           
    RECORD INVENTORIES
    Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the previous
week by 65 billion cubic feet to 3.908 trillion cubic feet,
easily eclipsing the prior record high of 3.852 tcf hit last
November. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
    Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report
range from 16 bcf to 40 bcf, with most in the mid- to high-20s
bcf. Last year stocks rose an adjusted 48 bcf that week, while
the five-year average build for that week is 36 bcf.
    Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks
peaking at about 3.95 tcf before winter withdrawals begin.
    
    RIG COUNT RISES AGAIN
    The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United
States rose by eight last week to 424, after posting a 13-year
low the previous week, data from Baker Hughes showed.
 
    (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    While the gas rig count has gained only 10 times this year,
four of those increases have occurred in the last seven weeks,
stirring concerns that the uptick in gas prices in the last
month might be encouraging producers to hook up more wells.
    Still, the decline in gas-directed drilling over the last
year - the count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in
October 2011 - has also fed expectations that producers might
soon curb record output.
    But production has not shown any significant signs of
slowing, with the associated gas produced from more-profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquids wells keeping dry gas flowing at
or near a record pace.
    

 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

