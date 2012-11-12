U.S. natgas futures edge higher with weekday demand

* Front month still well below recent 2012 peak * Post-Sandy power outages under 167,000 on East Coast * Nuclear power plant outages remain high * Coming up: API oil data Wed; EIA oil, gas data Thurs By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Monday, lifted by the return of weekday industrial demand despite fairly mild weather across most of the country. Nuclear power plant outages remained numerous, adding more support to prices as utilities replace the lost nuclear generation with gas-fired units. But most traders expect concerns over record-high inventories to limit any further upside. Nuclear outages totaled about 25,500 megawatts, or 25 percent of U.S. capacity, down slightly from 26,100 MW out on Friday, but up from 16,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 20,600 MW. Fewer than 167,000 customers in three East Coast states remained without power as of Sunday, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Sandy knocked down power lines across the region and a second storm added to outages. As of 9:23 a.m. EST (1423 GMT), NYMEX front-month December natural gas futures were at $3.538 per million British thermal units, up 3.5 cents, or about 1 percent. The contract rose to $3.82 on Oct. 30, the highest level for a front month since November 2011. The National Weather Service's six-to-10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with below-normal readings only in the Southeast. RECORD INVENTORIES Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the prior week by 21 billion cubic feet to a record of 3.929 trillion cubic feet, 3 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 7 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early estimates for this week's EIA storage report range from a build of 15 bcf to a draw of 5 bcf. Last year during that week stocks rose 20 bcf, while the five-year average build for the week is 17 bcf. RIGS DROP, PRODUCTION FAILS TO SLOW Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 11 to 413, the third drop in the last five weeks and the lowest level since early June 1999. Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the year, with gas rigs falling some 56 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. The steep slide fed expectations that producers might soon curb record output, but so far production has shown no significant sign of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept dry gas flowing at or near a record pace. New pipeline capacity scheduled in some bottlenecked shale plays later this year could prompt producers to hook up more wells and add gas to supply. (Editing by Dale Hudson)