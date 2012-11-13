US natgas futures jump 3 pct early, traders eye storage draw

* Front month still below recent 2012 peak * Most on East Coast have power back post-Sandy, nor'easter * Nuclear power plant outages remain high * Coming up: API oil data Wed; EIA oil, gas data Thurs By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 3 percent early on Tuesday, as some cool weather moved into parts of the South and traders expected the first drawdown from winter inventories to be reported this week. "It's cold in Texas this morning and we should have a few days of cooler weather up north. That, combined with what should be a draw from storage on Thursday, is leading to some short-covering this morning," a Texas-based trader said. Nuclear power plant outages remain numerous, adding more support to prices as utilities look to replace the lost nuclear generation with gas-fired units. Nuclear outages totaled about 25,200 megawatts, or 25 percent of U.S. capacity, down slightly from 25,500 MW out on Monday, but up from 15,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 19,800 MW. While some cold is expected across the Southeast and Texas for the next five days, forecaster MDA EarthSat said, the six-to-10-day outlook and the 11-to-15-day forecast called for normal or above-normal readings for nearly the entire country. Fewer than 89,000 customers in three East Coast states remained without electricity as of Monday, two weeks after Hurricane Sandy knocked down power lines across the region and a second storm added to outages. Initially, more than 8.5 million customers in 21 states had lost power due to the storms. As of 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), NYMEX front-month December natural gas futures were at $3.686 per million British thermal units, up 11.6 cents, or just over 3 percent. The contract rose to $3.82 on Oct. 30, the highest level for a front month since November 2011. RECORD INVENTORIES Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the prior week by 21 billion cubic feet to a record of 3.929 trillion cubic feet, 3 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 7 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early estimates for this week's EIA storage report range from a build of 15 bcf to a draw of 17 bcf, with most expecting a withdrawal. Last year during that week stocks rose 20 bcf, while the five-year average build for the week is 17 bcf. RIGS DROP, PRODUCTION FAILS TO SLOW Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 11 to 413, the third drop in the last five weeks and the lowest level since early June 1999. Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the year, with gas rigs falling some 56 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. The steep slide fed expectations that producers might soon curb record output, but so far production has shown no significant sign of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept dry gas flowing at or near a record pace. New pipeline capacity scheduled in some bottlenecked shale plays later this year could prompt producers to hook up more wells and add gas to supply. (Editing by Dale Hudson)