UPDATE 3-US natgas futures down a 6th day, front at 2-1/2 mth low

* Extended forecasts for mild weather pressure prices * Front futures down near 10 pct in last six sessions * Near record-high storage, production also weigh * Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds trader quote, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Thursday for a sixth straight day, pressured by moderate weather forecasts and a government report showing inventories climbed slightly last week which countered market expectations of a small decline. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week ended Dec. 7 rose by 2 billion cubic feet to 3.806 trillion cubic feet. Traders viewed the build as bearish, noting that gas inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first week of December. They also noted that the Reuters poll estimate was for a decline of 4 bcf, with only five of 26 participants expecting a small build. Stocks fell 79 bcf during the same week last year. The build drove inventories back above year-ago levels and again put stocks at record highs for this time of year. "The amount of gas in storage is enormous. Unless we see some extremely cold weather, there's nothing out there to support the market," a Massachusetts-based trader said. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 3.5 cents, or 1 percent, at $3.347 per million British thermal units after sinking to a 2-1/2 month low of $3.293 right after the EIA inventory report. The front contract, which hit a 13-month high of $3.933 three weeks ago, has lost nearly 10 percent in the last six sessions, its biggest six-day slide since mid June. Gas prices have been locked in a downtrend for the last week as mild weather forecasts continued to dim prospects for demand. With no extreme cold on the horizon, most traders agreed gas prices were likely to remain on the defensive, noting inventories were at record highs for this time of year and production was flowing at or near an all-time peak. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for the next week or so, then cool to below normal late next week as daytime highs drop into the high 20s and low 30s Fahrenheit. INVENTORIES HOVER NEAR RECORD HIGHS The weekly storage build drove inventories to 48 bcf, or 1 percent, above the same week last year. Stocks in the prior report fell below year-ago levels for the first time since November 2011. The build also added 115 bcf to the surplus relative to the five-year average, increasing that total to 283 bcf, or 8 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf five weeks ago, making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed into the heating season at a record peak. The huge inventory overhang offers a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. The storage surpluses are expected to widen further in next week's report, with early withdrawal estimates ranging from 53 bcf to 81 bcf. That would be well short of the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year, while the five-year average decline for that week is 144 bcf. RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD Traders were waiting for the next drilling rig report from Baker Hughes on Friday. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 55 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. But so far production has shown no significant sign of slowing. In its short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, EIA said it expects gas production in 2013 to rise to a record high for a third straight year, while consumption was expected to drop slightly from 2012 levels. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by John Wallace and Jim Marshall)