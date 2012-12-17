U.S. natgas futures edge higher after 7 straight losses

* Cooler weather in long-term forecasts * High inventories expected to limit gains * Prices rebound from 2-1/2-month spot chart low * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Monday, rising for the first time in eight sessions and rebounding from Friday's 2-1/2-month low. Traders said some cooler weather in the most recent long-term weather forecasts could finally boost heating demand. In addition, most said the market was oversold and due for a bounce after sliding about 10 percent in the prior seven sessions, the biggest seven-day slide in four months. But many expect bloated inventories to limit more gains. As of 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT), front-month January gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.37 per million British thermal units, up 5.6 cents, or nearly 2 percent. The front month contract, which fell to a 2-1/2-month low of $3.261 on Friday, also hit a 13-month high of $3.933 in late November. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast issued on Sunday called for below-normal temperatures for the West Coast, some northern states and the mid-Atlantic. Above-normal readings were expected across Texas and much of the South and near-normal temperatures were expected elsewhere across the country. Nuclear outages totaled about 12,000 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, down slightly from 12,500 MW out on Friday, but up from 11,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,900 MW. WINTER STORAGE STILL BLOATED Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 2 billion cubic feet to 3.806 trillion cubic feet, countering market expectations for a single-digit decline. Traders viewed the build as bearish, noting that gas inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first week of December. The build drove inventories to 1 percent above the same week last year. Stocks in the prior report fell below the year-ago benchmark for the first time since November 2011. It also added to the surplus relative to the five-year average, increasing that total to 8 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf five weeks ago, making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed into the heating season at a record peak. The huge inventory overhang offers a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. The surplus to both last year and the five-year average is expected to widen further in this week's report, with early withdrawal estimates ranging from 53 bcf to 81 bcf, well short of the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year and a five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. RIGS DECLINE AGAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by one last week to 416, just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted five weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 56 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. But so far production has shown no significant sign of slowing. An EIA report last week said gas output in 2013 is expected to rise to a record high of 69.59 bcf per day, a third straight annual record. (Editing by Grant McCool)