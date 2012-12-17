UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up, first gain in 8 sessions

* Front futures rebound after posting 2-1/2-month low Friday * Cooler late-week outlook lifts prospects for demand * Near record-high storage, production limit price gains (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday for the first time in eight sessions, backed by technical buying and colder Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts for later this week and next week that should stir more heating demand. The front-month contract, which hit a 13-month high of $3.933 three weeks ago, broke a seven-session losing streak that saw prices slide more than 10 percent, their biggest seven-day drop in four months. "We had a long losing streak, so we were bound to get some short-covering. The forecast looks a little cooler than normal which is supportive for heating demand, but this move up could be temporary unless the cooler temperatures stick around," said Jonathan Lee at Ecova Inc In Washington. Most chart traders agreed the market was due for a technical bounce after its recent stumble, noting the 14-day relative strength index, an indicator of market momentum, slid into very oversold territory in the mid 20s late last week. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 4.4 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $3.358 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.277 and $3.395. The nearby contract dipped to $3.261 on Friday, its lowest since late September. But even with some chilly weather ahead, few traders expected much upside with no extreme cold on the horizon, noting inventories were still at record highs for this time of year and production was flowing at or near an all-time peak. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for a few days, then cool to below normal later this week and next week, as daytime highs drop into the 20s and 30s Fahrenheit. But despite the cooler outlook, which should boost heating needs, traders said demand during the Christmas and New Year holiday weeks typically slows regardless of weather because many schools and businesses are closed. DRILLING DECLINES, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by one last week to 416, leaving the count just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted five weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 56 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. But so far production has not shown any significant sign of slowing. The U.S. Energy Information Administration last week said it expected gas output in 2013 to rise to a record high of 69.59 billion cubic feet per day, the third straight annual record. INVENTORIES HOVER NEAR RECORD HIGHS EIA data last week also showed gas inventories for the week ended Dec. 7 rose by 2 bcf to 3.806 trillion cubic feet. The rare December injection was viewed as bearish, with most traders expecting a slight decline. Gas inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first week of December. Inventories are still at a record high for this time of year, hovering at about 1 percent above year-ago levels and 8 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf in early November, making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed into the heating season at an all-time peak. The storage surplus is expected to widen further in this Thursday's report, with early withdrawal estimates ranging from 57 bcf to 89 bcf. That would be well short of both the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year and the five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Jim Marshall)