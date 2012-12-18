UPDATE 3-U.S. natural gas futures end up for second straight day

* Futures rebound for 2nd day after 2-1/2-month low Friday * Cold air expected to push into U.S. by late week * Near record-high storage, production limit price gains * Coming Up: Reuters natural gas storage poll Wednesday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher for a second straight day on Tuesday, lifted by technical buying and by expectations that heating demand will increase as colder weather moves into the Northeast and Midwest later this week and next week. The front-month contract, which hit a 13-month high of $3.933 nearly four weeks ago, broke a seven-session losing streak on Monday that had driven prices down by more than 10 percent. It was the biggest seven-day drop in four months. "Prices looked like a good buy after seven days of decline, and there are some colder-than-normal expectations that could provide a bullish influence by the end of the month," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky. Chart traders had been looking for a technical bounce after the market's slide. They noted prices recently tested and held support at the 100-day moving average, while the 14-day relative strength index, an indicator of market momentum, slid into very oversold territory in the mid 20s. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 6 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $3.418 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.336 and $3.45. The nearby contract slipped to a 2-1/2-month low of $3.261 on Friday but has gained 3.1 percent in the last two sessions. But even with chillier weather ahead, few traders expected much upside with no extreme cold on the horizon, noting inventories were still at record highs for this time of year and production was flowing at, or near, a record high. Private forecaster Commodity Weather Group expects cold air from Canada to push into the Midwest late this week, then move East, driving average temperatures to below normal across much of the United States later in the month. Some traders noted that demand during the Christmas and New Year holiday weeks typically slows regardless of weather because many schools and businesses are closed. INVENTORIES LINGER NEAR RECORD HIGHS Energy Information Administration data last week showed gas inventories for the week ended Dec. 7 rose by 2 billion cubic feet to 3.806 trillion cubic feet. The rare December injection was viewed as bearish, with most traders expecting a slight decline. Gas inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first week of December. Inventories are still at a record high for this time of year, hovering at about 1 percent above year-ago levels and 8 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf in early November, making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed into the heating season at an all-time peak. The inventory surplus is expected to widen further in Thursday's EIA report. Withdrawal estimates range from 49 bcf to 89 bcf, with most in 70 bcf area. That would be well short of both the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year and the five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. DRILLING DECLINES, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by one last week to 416, leaving the count just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted five weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 56 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. But so far production has not shown any significant sign of slowing. The EIA last week said it expected gas output in 2013 to rise to a record high of 69.59 billion cubic feet per day, the third straight annual record. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer; and Peter Galloway)