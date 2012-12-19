FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. gas futures sink 3 pct early as weather forecasts moderate
December 19, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. gas futures sink 3 pct early as weather forecasts moderate

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* High inventories and production also weigh on prices
    * Front month still above Friday's 2-1/2-month low
    * Coming Up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures sank
more than 3 percent early on Wednesday, pressured after
long-term weather forecasts moderated to more normal
temperatures, especially for consuming regions in the Northeast
and Midwest.
    Prices remained above Friday's 2-1/2-month spot chart low,
but traders said bloated inventories and record production
should add more weight to the downside.
    As of 9:24 a.m. EST (1424 GMT), front-month January gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.306 per million British thermal units, down 11.2 cents, or
just over 3 percent.
    The front month contract, which fell to a 2-1/2-month low of
$3.261 on Friday, hit a 13-month high of $3.933 in late
November.
    The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast,
issued on Tuesday, called for below-normal temperatures only in
parts of the West, with normal readings expected for most of the
rest of the nation.
    Nuclear outages totaled about 11,800 megawatts, or 12
percent of U.S. capacity, down from about 12,000 MW out on
Tuesday but up from 9,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year
outage rate of about 7,300 MW. 
    
    WINTER STORAGE STILL BLOATED
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose in the prior week by 2 billion cubic feet to 3.806 trillion
cubic feet, countering market expectations for a single-digit
decline. 
    Traders viewed the build as bearish, noting that gas
inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first
week of December.
    The build drove inventories to 1 percent above the same week
last year. Stocks in the prior report fell below the year-ago
benchmark for the first time since November 2011.
    The build added to the surplus relative to the five-year
average, increasing that total to 8 percent.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)           
    Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf five weeks ago,
making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed
into the heating season at a record peak. The huge inventory
overhang offers a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes
in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply.
    The surplus to both last year and the five-year average is
expected to widen further in this week's report, with early
withdrawal estimates ranging from 49 bcf to 89 bcf, well short
of the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last
year and a five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf.
    
    RIGS DECLINE AGAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD
    Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by one to 416, just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413
posted five weeks ago. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more
than a year, with gas rigs down 56 percent since peaking in 2011
at 936 in October. But so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.     
    An EIA report last week said gas output in 2013 is expected
to rise to a record high of 69.59 bcf per day, a third straight
annual record.

 (Editing by John Wallace)

