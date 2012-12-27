US Jan natgas futures off 2 pct before expiry, forecasts milder

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures lost ground early Thursday, with the front January contract pressured ahead of expiration by milder extended weather forecasts. Still, the cold outlook for the next week should stir decent demand for heating. Traders noted that heating demand picked up this week with falling temperatures, first in the Midwest and then in the East. But most traders agree that unless the cold is sustained prices will have a hard time moving up with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and production flowing at or near an all-time peak. At 9:40 a.m. EST (1440 GMT), January natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire later today, were down 6.7 cents, or 2 percent, at $3.325 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.317 and $3.371. The front contract, which hit a 13-month high of $3.933 five weeks ago, slid to a 2-1/2-month low of $3.261 in mid-December. But the contract, still up more than 11 percent so far in 2012, looks set to post its first yearly gain since 2007. The boom in shale gas has kept gas prices on the defensive for most of the last five years, but as prices lost ground, demand picked up, particularly from utilities, and helped stabilize the market. While gas demand can slow during the holidays regardless of weather because many schools and businesses are closed, traders said prices could garner support from nuclear plant outages, which are still running at about 10,800 megawatts this week, or about 5,000 MW above average for this time of year. Gas-fired plants are typically used to replace any lost nuclear generation Early cash quotes for Friday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, fell 10 cents to $3.25 on fairly light, post-holiday volume of 325 million cubic feet. The Hub posted a 2-1/2-month low of $3.15 on Dec. 14. Early Hub differentials firmed to about flat with NYMEX from a 2-cent discount on Wednesday. Prices on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 jumped $1.88 to $6.21 on the cold late-week outlook. Volume was moderate at about 102 mmcf. While MDA Weather Services expects temperatures for most of the United States to range from normal to below normal for the next week or so, the private forecaster said most major signals point to a warm up in the 11- to 15-day outlook. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Kenneth Barry)