U.S. natural gas futures edge higher as cold sets in

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early Friday, backed by forecasts for cold weather over the next 10 days that should force homeowners and businesses to turn up their heaters. While traders expect strong heating demand to underpin prices in the near term, they noted that 11- to 15-day forecasts were still calling for a warm-up, particularly for the eastern half of the country. Most agreed prices were unlikely to move significantly higher unless the cold was sustained, with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and production flowing at or near an all-time peak. At 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT), the new front-month February natural gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 5.7 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.469 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.36 and $3.487. The front contract, which hit a 13-month high of $3.933 five weeks ago, slid to a 2-1/2-month low of $3.261 in mid-December. But the contract is up more than 14 percent this year and looks set to post its first yearly gain since 2007. Only two trading sessions remain in the year. The boom in shale gas has kept gas prices on the defensive for most of the last five years, but as prices lost ground, demand picked up, particularly from utilities, and helped stabilize the market. While gas demand can slow during the holidays regardless of weather because many schools and businesses are closed, traders said prices could garner support from nuclear plant outages, which are still running at about 10,300 megawatts this week, or more than 4,000 MW above average for this time of year. Gas-fired plants are typically used to replace any lost nuclear generation. Early cash quotes for Dec. 29-31 delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, rose 9 cents to $3.40 on light end-of-month volume of 300 million cubic feet. The Hub posted a 2-1/2-month low of $3.15 on Dec. 14. Early Hub differentials slipped slightly to about 2 cents under NYMEX from about flat on Thursday. Prices on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 jumped more than $4 to above $10 on the cold late-week outlook. Volume was moderate at about 310 mmcf. MDA Weather Services expects temperatures for most of the United States to average below normal for the next 10 days, but the private forecaster expects warmer readings through the Midwest and East during the second week of January. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Kenneth Barry and John Wallace)