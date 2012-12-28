UPDATE 2-US natural gas futures end higher, cold weather due

* Above-average nuclear plant outages lend support * Milder 11- to 15-day weather outlook limits gains * High storage, production also keep buyers cautious * Coming up: EIA monthly gross gas production data Monday (Releads, adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes rig data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures shrugged off a smaller-than-expected weekly inventory draw and ended higher on Friday in reaction to forecasts for cold U.S. weather next week that should force homeowners and businesses to turn up their heaters. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 72 billion cubic feet to 3.652 trillion. While some traders viewed the draw as neutral - noting it was just below the Reuters poll estimate of 76 bcf - others saw it as bearish, noting it was well below last year's 87 bcf pull and the five-year average decline for that week of 140 bcf. Inventories started the heating season in early November at an all-time high of 3.929 tcf and are still at record highs for this time of year. "The (EIA draw) number was nearly in line. I think the market moved on the cold weather outlook for next week, but there is talk that temperatures could moderate during the second week of January," said Steve Mosley at The SMC Report. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 5.7 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.469 per million British thermal units. The front contract is up 16 percent in 2012 and looks set to post its first yearly gain since 2007. Only one trading session remains in the year. The boom in shale gas production has kept gas prices on the defensive for most of the last five years, but as prices lost ground the demand picked up, particularly from utilities, which helped stabilize the market. Traders said the cold that is expected to cover much of the United States for the next 10 days should increase demand and underpin prices in the near term. But most agreed price gains may be limited with milder weather possibly on the horizon, inventories still near record highs and production flowing at or near an all-time peak. Traders said gas prices could gain support from nuclear plant outages, which are running at about 10,300 megawatts this week, or more than 4,000 MW above average for this time of year. Gas-fired plants are typically used to replace any lost nuclear generation. MDA Weather Services expects temperatures for most of the United States to average below normal for the next 10 days, but the private forecaster expects warmer readings through the Midwest and East during the second week of January. INVENTORIES DROP LESS THAN EXPECTED The weekly draw increased the storage surplus relative to last year by 15 bcf to 81 bcf, or more than 2 percent. It also added 68 bcf to the excess versus the five-year average, pumping that total up to 413 bcf, or 13 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mut84t ) This is the fourth straight year in which inventories headed into the heating season at an all-time high, offering a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's report range from 100 bcf to 141 bcf. That would be well above the 77 bcf pulled during the same year-ago week. The five-year average is 111 bcf. The EIA report was delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday and will be delayed by one day again next week due to the New Year holiday. RIGS GAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count rose by two this week to 431, its second straight weekly gain. Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 54 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The gas rig count is hovering just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 hit just seven weeks ago, but so far production has not shown any significant sign of slowing. The EIA expects gas output in 2013 to rise to a record high of 69.59 bcf per day, the third straight annual record. (Editing by John Wallace and M.D. Golan)