U.S. natural gas futures down on outlook for milder weather
December 31, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. natural gas futures down on outlook for milder weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Milder 8-to-14-day weather outlook pressures prices
    * Natural gas heading for 13 percent gain for 2012
    * Coming up: EIA monthly gross gas production data Monday

    NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday as milder weather
over the next two weeks was expected to temper heating demand in
homes and businesses in large swathes of the country.
    Short-term cold weather pulled futures higher on Friday, but
the longer 8-to-14-day outlook shows above-normal temperatures
in the major consuming regions of the Midwest and Northeast,
according to the latest National Weather Service report on
Sunday.
    Natural gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange was
down 8.4 cents at $3.385 per million British thermal units on
the last trading day of the year. 
    The front contract is up 13 percent in 2012 and looks set to
post its first yearly gain since 2007.
    A boom in shale gas drilling has kept gas prices on the
defensive for most of the last five years, but as prices fell to
10-year lows in April of this year, demand picked up,
particularly from utilities eager to burn cheap gas rather than
coal.
    In the cash market, gas traded through Jan. 2 showed gains
due to short-term cold. The benchmark Henry Hub delivery point
in Louisiana was at $3.43 on average, up 3 cents from Friday,
while Chicago was up 9 cents at $3.58. Prices in New York spiked
to $17.09 from $10.59 on Friday.

 (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
