U.S. natural gas futures down on outlook for milder weather

* Milder 8-to-14-day weather outlook pressures prices * Natural gas heading for 13 percent gain for 2012 * Coming up: EIA monthly gross gas production data Monday NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday as milder weather over the next two weeks was expected to temper heating demand in homes and businesses in large swathes of the country. Short-term cold weather pulled futures higher on Friday, but the longer 8-to-14-day outlook shows above-normal temperatures in the major consuming regions of the Midwest and Northeast, according to the latest National Weather Service report on Sunday. Natural gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 8.4 cents at $3.385 per million British thermal units on the last trading day of the year. The front contract is up 13 percent in 2012 and looks set to post its first yearly gain since 2007. A boom in shale gas drilling has kept gas prices on the defensive for most of the last five years, but as prices fell to 10-year lows in April of this year, demand picked up, particularly from utilities eager to burn cheap gas rather than coal. In the cash market, gas traded through Jan. 2 showed gains due to short-term cold. The benchmark Henry Hub delivery point in Louisiana was at $3.43 on average, up 3 cents from Friday, while Chicago was up 9 cents at $3.58. Prices in New York spiked to $17.09 from $10.59 on Friday. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)