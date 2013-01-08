FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natural gas futures slip early as milder weather arrives
January 8, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. natural gas futures slip early as milder weather arrives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground early on Tuesday, as mild near-term weather and record
high supplies pressured the complex for a second straight day.
    With government data on Monday showing gas production in
October hit a record high and inventories still at record highs
for this time of year, many traders expect prices to remain on
the defensive until much colder weather forces homeowners and
businesses to turn up their heaters.
    While colder weather was expected to return later in
January, traders noted computer models continued to moderate the
outlook. 
    After a chilly week last week, MDA Weather Services expects
temperatures for the eastern half of the United States to
average above normal for the next 10 days.
    While colder readings for most of the country were expected
in the 11- to 15-day outlook, the private forecaster noted
changes overnight were mostly warmer and model support for any
strong cold spell was faltering.
    At 9:20 a.m. EST (1420 GMT), front-month gas futures 
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 3 cents, or 0.9
percent, at $3.236 per million British thermal units after
trading between $3.211 and $3.281. 
    The front contract, which hit a three-month low of $3.05 on
Wednesday, lost 5.2 percent last week on the milder weather
outlook for this week.
    Traders said gas prices could pick up support from nuclear
plant outages, which are running at about 8,550 megawatts this
week, or 2,700 MW above average for this time of year.
    Gas-fired plants are typically used to offset any lost
nuclear generation, but traders said the milder temperatures
ahead were likely to lessen the need for replacement power.

 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
